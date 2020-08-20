Tips to Help You Take Care of High Porosity Hair

After you've done the hair porosity test, it's now time to figure out how to treat your hair according to your results. First let's talk about high porosity hair. That's if you hair sank in the cup of water when you did the test. It means that the spaces between your hair cuticles are big which makes it is very easy to absorb moisture, but at the same time it also loses moisture easily, which is why it gets really dry and needs constant hydration.

Usually high porosity hair has been subjected to some damage, which is why the hair pores become open, like we talked about. Examples of such damage are like constant styling with heat, dyeing it, or using chemicals like protein, keratin and collagen treatments. All of these factors negatively affect hair, leaving it porous and more difficult in moisture from the inside.

High Porosity Hair Characteristics:

- High porosity hair gets wet very quickly when washing it, that is, it absorbs water quickly and becomes saturated with water in a short time compared to medium or low porosity hair.

- Just as high porosity hair gets wet quickly, it also dries out completely in a short time. Instead of waiting all day for your hair to dry naturally without blow drying it, high porosity hair only needs an hour or two.

Note: There are other factors that affect the drying time of the hair, such as the thickness of each individual strand, the density of the hair, as well as its length.

- High porosity hair can easily get tangled, so you get knots in the hair that are difficult to get rid of easily.

- In some cases, if you pass a strand of hair between two fingers (the thumb and forefinger), you could feel slight bumps and unevenness.

- Dryness, excessive frizziness and constant breakage are also features of high porosity hair.

High Porosity Hair Care Routine:

- The first step to treating your high porosity hair is to stop harming it! This means try to avoid exposing it to high heat styling, harmful dyes and chemicals.

- Make natural protein hair masks at least once a month, if the mask is heavy on protein. If it's light, you can do it once a week. Protein masks are an important way to treat hair damage, because it fills the spaces and excess enlarged pores. Examples of protein masks are gelatin (unflavored), mayonnaise, or eggs.

You can also try this protein hair mask for dry hair:

- High porosity hair needs constant moisturizing and it is preferable to use heavy ingredients like shea butter and thick oils to deeply condition the hair at least once a week or after every wash, making sure you leave it on the hair for at least an hour.

- It is preferable to use leave in conditioners so you can maintain its moisture and use one of the oils we'll be mentioning below to fix the moisture in your hair and prevent the hair from losing it quickly.

Oils you can use: sesame oil, flaxseed oil, olive oil or aloe vera gel.

- When washing your hair, stay away from using water that's too hot, because the heat opens the pores, making it easy for moisture to escape. Instead wash it with lukewarm water and when rinsing out hair masks or conditioners, use cold water.

- Stay away from using strong shampoos, for ingredients like sulfates can be very harsh on tired hair and could increase damage.

- High porosity hair gets tangled quickly so always make sure to detangle and brush it gently, without pulling the hair. It is preferable to brush the hair while it's damp with a hair mask or cream on it, before it dries completely. And in both cases use your fingers or a wide comb to avoid breakage.

- The oils suitable for hair with high porosity are: Jojoba oil - Black Jamaican castor oil - Hemp seed oil - olive oil and coconut oil.

Note: There are a lot of people who don't find coconut oil suitable for their hair, regardless of the porosity. When using it, it is preferable to put a few drops on your fingertips, massage it into the scalp and then leave it on for a while before washing it off, instead of completely submerging the hair with the oil.

