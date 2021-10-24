How to Unclog Your Pores Safely at Home

We all have pores, and yes, they are normal! It all comes down to taking care of your skin, as well as understanding what works best for your skin. Today, however, it's all about the annoying pores that irritate everyone. So, here's how to safely unclog your pores at home.

30 Things Every Woman Should Have In Her Bathroom Cabinet



What are clogged pores?

To begin, let's define clogged pores. To put it simply, it is dead skin that becomes trapped on your skin. And it needs help because it does not shed on its own. A little more about pores: they are the tiny openings in the skin that you usually see on your nose or chin. Oil and sweat clog it. That is what causes black and whiteheads, as well as acne.

10 Natural Homemade Eye Masks That Every Woman Should Be Doing



Methods to say adios to clogged pores at home

1. Charcoal mask

Recently, we've been seeing a lot of beauty products containing activated charcoal. It is because it is extremely beneficial to the skin. It helps in the removal of dirt and toxins from pores, which is exactly what you want when it comes to unclogging your pores.

Charcoal masks come in a variety of forms; some are applied for a period of time before being rinsed, while others dry and are peeled off.

Charcoal masks products, to give it a shot:













The charcoal-infused creamy formula clay mask from L'Oreal is very gentle on the skin. It's an excellent choice for unclogging pores without over-drying your skin. It does not tighten the skin like some charcoal masks do, and you will notice a difference after 10 minutes of application. If you want healthy-looking skin, use it three times per week.









Vassoul Purifying Peel-Off Mask, your money will not be wasted because what you see is what you get. It will undoubtedly absorb excess sebum and blackheads. As an added bonus, it removes unwanted facial hair.

2. Steam

Steaming your face is something you should always do before applying any mask or treatment to it. This method opens your pores and removes sebum, making them much more receptive to other products. You can use the machine or simply soak a towel in hot water and place it on your face for a few minutes to achieve the same effect. Another method of steaming you can try at home is to fill a bowl with hot water and cover your head with a towel, allowing the hot air from the bowl to open your pores.

Our Beauty Guru Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate at Home Steam Facial



3. Pore strips

For clarification, if you have skin allergies or sensitive skin, avoid using pore strips. What you should know about pore strips is that they come in a variety of shapes and sizes depending on the area of the face you intend to apply them to. The strips are extremely effective at removing bacteria, oil, dead skin, and unwanted hair. It's very easy to use; simply wet the strip and the area where you'll apply it to your face. Leave it on according to the instructions on the box. then gradually peel it To remove any residue left behind by the strip, rinse the area with warm water.

Pore strips products, to give it a shot:













These strips have stood out the most because they are extremely effective. They get rid of everything build-up, dirt, oil, makeup, and blackheads you name it and it will instantly vanish all of your problems once you put it on.

How to Apply It:

Wet your nose and apply the strip, gently pressing down and smoothing it over your skin with your fingers. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes before peeling it off for cleaner-looking skin.









When we say blackhead, the first thing that comes to mind is your nose. Blackheads, on the other hand, can appear anywhere. That is why I love the Miss Spa kit, which includes butterfly nose strips and triangle-shaped strips that can address just about any area of your face that is bothering you, such as your cheeks, chin, forehead, and jawline.

My Experience With a Minimalist Skincare Routine



4. Exfoliation

Exfoliation is a treatment that helps in the unclogging of pores; it essentially cleans the skin and removes dead skin cells.

There are two types of exfoliation: mechanical exfoliation and chemical exfoliation.

Mechanical exfoliation is done through the use of brushes, scrubs, and cleansing cloths. To purify the pores. You can use alpha-hydroxy acids (like glycolic acid), beta hydroxy acids (like salicylic acid), retinol, or topical enzymes for chemical exfoliation.

It's best to go to a dermatologist for chemical exfoliation rather than try it at home; after all, we don't want to ruin our face.

From Ages 25-30: Why We Get Adult Acne and How to Get Rid of It



How can you keep your skin from clogging again?

Please stop touching your face! Because you're spreading bacteria from your hands to your face, which is something you definitely don't want.

Stick to your daily skincare routine

Do you have full make-up on? Remove your make-up at the end of the day and don't go to bed with your face caked.

Remember to exfoliate once or twice a week.

Look for a face wash that is labeled "won't clog pores" or "non-comedogenic."

Methods that are a complete no-no for your skin

Baking Soda

We've seen a few home remedies that actually contain baking soda. As an example, you could mix it with another ingredient or with your facial cleanser. But, if I were you, I would avoid using baking soda as a scrub on my face because it is very harsh on the skin and has a high chance of irritating it. If you're wondering why? baking soda, on the other hand, has a pH that is far too alkaline for the face. This can strip the skin's natural barrier, leaving it vulnerable to environmental stressors; in other words, when you use baking soda, you're making your skin worse rather than better.

Lemon

Please keep the lemon on the salad and away from your face. We've seen a lot of natural remedies that include applying lemon to your skin. Drop the knife and lemon and listen to what I have to say. Lemon is extremely acidic. When you apply it directly to your face, it alters the pH of your skin, causing irritation, dryness, and more damage than you realize.

Main Image Credits: Epiphany Dermatology



