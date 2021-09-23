The Neck Skin Care Regime You Need Now and Forever

Our neck is one of the most visible parts of our body, yet we often ignore it completely. Ironically, our neck is right below our face. Haven’t you ever heard people ranting about how we should always apply our moisturizers and SPF down to our necks, well it's true. Our necks should be a vital part of our skin routines. That’s why we’re here to help you understand why and how to take care of the skin on your necks, with a routine and treatments so you’ll never look back, upping your skincare game with something you previously didn’t even think about.

Why is taking care of the skin on your neck important?

The skin on your neck is so sensitive, delicate, and most importantly, thin. Your neck should be treated like your face, as any skin concern that may appear on your neck (such as sun UV damage or dark sports) will probably also appear on your face. This is apart from the other fact of the matter, while you are trying to keep the skin of your face properly maintained to prevent the sagging and wrinkling of your face, your neck will give you away. I feel like the most basic rule of taking care of your skin is SPF, but many forget their necks. Sun damage is actually much harder to treat on your neck or make appear less visible. The skin on your neck does not produce oil like your face, so it dries up easier. The neck is also the area of the body most responsible for lymphatic drainage, in charge of detoxing the skin and reducing puffiness. Did you know staring at our phones all day could also be damaging our necks? Strangely, in the weirdest paradox of the takeover of technology, many are concerned about how this will affect our necks apparently, it even has a term, tech neck.

A routine for the skin on your neck:

1. Exfoliate: Use any gentle cleanser on the skin, don’t go for harsher cleansers with roughly scrubbing ingredients as the skin there is much more delicate than the body or face. You could also research and think about investing in chemical peels, just make sure to consult with your dermatologist before you start the peeling process.

Tip: Exfoliate your neck no more than once a week, as the skin is sensitive you don’t want to overdo it as it could lead to redness and irritation.

2. Always always moisturize your neck when you’re doing your face: We feel like this is a no-brainer, if you’re taking care of your face but not your neck, the difference in the condition of the skin will be obvious. Not like that is the end of the world, but it’s what we’re trying to avoid.

Tip: Use the residue of the cream you’re using on your face and gently pat it on your neck, never rub, just like on your face.

3. Sunscreen: I’m writing that while shouting in frustration from my desk, seriously. If you aren’t at least trying to consistently use SPF, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s equally important for you to drag some down to your neck as your neck is more sensitive to sun damage.

Tip: Invest in a good SPF for both your face and neck (it's multi-purpose and doesn’t have to specifically claim to be for your face) it’ll protect you from UV rays either way.

4. Peels: This one’s not very practical, but there are chemical peels that can be done by the dermatologist that target specific areas of the skin. DISCLAIMER: Peels are not suitable for all skins, make sure to check first with the dermatologist that it won’t cause a bad reaction and is healthy for your skin.

Tip: Book an appointment with the dermatologist to look for methods of peeling your neck skin, and also to take general advice or ask for any specific concerns.

5. Specialized products for the neck: There are specific creams and serums specifically for the neck and decolletage area, investing in one is probably a really vital step here. These creams are thicker in texture and have ingredients that are customized to the needs of the neck, such as collagen or hyaluronic acid. Check our list below for ones we’re dying to try.

Tip: Do your research first, ask around and make sure the product you are buying is well-reviewed and B worth the penny and C contains the ingredients that are beneficial to the neck.

6. Natural remedies and D.I.Ys: Apart from the fact that there are natural skin beauty brands and products that are so good for your skin and free of chemicals and you should be already investing in natural skincare. You can also do D.I.Y face masks at home using products from your kitchen, yoghurt, grounded oatmeal and honey for example, or an aloe vera with a rosewater mask.

Tip: Look and try out a few staple natural beauty products and experiment from there, you can go to your local natural store and pick out some products once you know.

7. Sticking to the routine! This is so important; you can’t just invest in a neck cream but not be applying SPF.

Tip: Have a general skincare routine that you practice and add the neck step for when you’re done with your face, or you could do it at the same time.





How to apply your skincare products

Surprisingly, the way we apply our skincare products could be harmful to our skin if not done correctly. Think about it, pulling, tugging, and rubbing your skin when applying cream harshly must be causing some damage right? That’s why it’s recommended to firstly be gentle when applying, to tap not to rub and to actually apply your products upwards not downwards. This makes sense as applying downwards can further stretch and tug the skin. There are also skincare tools such as gua shua, facial rollers and ice rollers that help with the lymphatic drainage of the neck and face. Face massages are also a great way to release tension in the face and neck.

According to skin specialists, over 1/3rd of women between the ages of 30-59 us a neck treatment.





- Clarins extra firming neck & decollete treatment: This non-greasy and melting on the skin treatment smooths and lifts the skin maintain youthfulness restoring the firmness of the skin.







Image credits: Clarins

- Vichy Neovadiol phytosculpt neck & face: The cream is adapted to treat the four signs of menopause on the skin, such as loss of density, structure, sagging and dryness. The skin is supposed to look renewed and energetic by the morning.











Image credits: Vichy Laboratories

- Eva Gold Collagen Anti-Wrinkle Day cream: The collagen-based cream will restore your skin elasticity and prevent the harm of pollutants and stretching of the skin. Collagen is a really good ingredient to look for when selecting a product and is in a lot of anti-ageing ingredients.



Image credits: Eva Skin Clinic

- The Ordinary Argireline Solution: This cruelty-free scientific-based brand is loved by celebrities, influencers, and skincare specialists everywhere. The Argireline solution has been shown to improve the appearance of areas prone to developing dynamic folds, meaning it’s more than perfect for the neck.









Image credits: The Ordinary

- Natural remedies: There are so many natural alternatives to products we are using that is just as beneficial to the skin, and since they are free of chemicals and preservatives, we never have to worry about any irritation. Beeswax/pollen for example is the consistency of Vaseline, and it can be used on the face, neck and body. Shea butter is also great for the skin. There are so many natural butters and whipped consistency creams that are both organic and certified. We recommend the Black Lotus Brightening night cream with stabilized vitamin C.







Image credits: Black Lotus