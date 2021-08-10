Do You Have Moody Skin? Here's How to Figure Out What Your Skin Is Trying to Tell You

We sometimes wake up in a bad mood or have a bad day, and then we eat our favorite chocolate, and our mood shifts very quickly. The same thing happens to our skin. A new term that people have been hearing a lot lately is "skin's mood," but what exactly is skin's mood? In this article, I'll explain what your skin's mood is and how to figure out what your skin is trying to tell you.

Where did the term "skin's mood" come from?

We all know that skin types are classified as normal, combination, or oily; however, skin experts have decided to ignore these distinctions in favor of a more holistic approach that focuses on understanding what your skin wants and what it is trying to tell you.

That was how the term "skin's mood" was more commonly used. Our skin can communicate with us in a variety of ways without us having to say anything. We simply need to pay attention.

We must be aware of our surroundings as well as the foods we eat because they all have an effect on our skin. Changes in our skin can be caused by external factors such as seasonal changes or the use of a new face wash that does not work well with our skin. And it could be due to internal factors, such as a change in diet or right before your monthly cycle; all of these factors have an effect on the skin.

1. External Factors

- An external factor can be over-exfoliating; you bought a new scrub and you love the smell and texture and you want to use it all the time, but your skin isn't as happy as you are, which is why it's best to wait and see how your skin reacts to it and give it some time to adjust to the new product when you try it on your face.

- Sunblock is a minor part of your skincare routine, but it has a significant impact on your skin. If you feel like going out without sunscreen one day, you've just irritated your skin and caused a few breakouts. The sunblock shields the skin from harmful UV rays, which are especially harmful to acne-prone women.

2. Internal Factor

- We all enjoy eating junk food; some people even refer to it as their "happy meal!" However, as much as you enjoy the greasy fries and large milkshake, your skin despises it, and a few days later you wake up with breakouts. For most of us, eating greasy food is not good for our skin; therefore, it is best to limit the amount of junk food we consume in order for our skin to be in a good mood.

- Another factor to consider that has a significant impact on your skin is your monthly cycle. Your skin is at its strongest around ten days after your monthly cycle, which means the barrier function of the skin is stronger than usual. However, this only lasts a couple of weeks at most, after which your estrogen levels drop and the body produces excess sebum, causing breakouts. The challenge is to monitor your skin throughout the month and use products that suit you and make your skin happy.

How do you figure out what your skin is trying to tell you?





1. When you are stressed, your skin is stressed as well.

If your skin was clear for a while and then you woke up with a breakout, it's possible that you had a stressful week at work, which affected your skin. Try something to help you relax, such as yoga or drinking chamomile tea. Also, take a hot bath and light some lavender candles. It's all for your skin's benefit.

2. Beauty sleep

There's a reason it's called beauty sleep! If you are constantly tired and do not get enough sleep, your skin will react. You will have puffy eyes and possibly a few breakouts because you are constantly tired and do not get enough sleep. It is best to get an 8-hour night's sleep to avoid puffy eyes; if you have trouble falling asleep, try those YouTube videos that help you sleep; they actually work.

3. Internal infection

Have you been itching a lot lately? It's possible you have an infection; if you take a few medications and it still doesn't go away, it's best to see a doctor; Fever, joint pain, and muscle aches are some of the symptoms.. Don't worry, it's nothing serious, but it's best to consult with your doctor to learn more about this rash.

4. Digestion issues

Treat your acne as if it were a map to help you understand what your body is trying to tell you. If your zits tend to appear around your nose and mouth, you may be suffering from digestive issues. This type of acne can indicate digestive inflammation, hypoactivity of the stomach, or food sensitivities. You can experiment with eliminating certain foods from your diet to see how your skin reacts. If this does not work, it is best to consult your doctor.

5. Hormonal imbalances





We're all aware that acne can be a sign of hormonal imbalance; for example, before your period, your entire mood shifts, so it's natural for your skin to act up. And if your period is late for a few days, this may also cause acne; besides that, most of us become stressed when our period is late, and stress is not good for your skin.



6. Skin discoloration

Any discoloration of the skin should be taken seriously, and you should consult a doctor. Some internal issues, such as "vitiligo," a common skin disease characterized by white patches, have been linked to diabetes, pernicious anemia, viral hepatitis, and autoimmune thyroid disease.

7. If you're having a moody skin, give it a break to breath

If you're out of ideas for things to do for your skin, I'd say the best thing you can do is take a break from everything and go back to basics, just wash your face with water, and if you're going out, put on sunscreen and give your skin time to breathe from all the products you apply to it and see how your skin reacts, and try to eat more green and drink more water during that time.

If taking a complete break from all of your products is too much for you, you can stick to cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and SPF in the morning and facial oil at night for two weeks to allow the skin to settle. When it comes to changes in the skin's behavior, less is more. And observe how your skin reacts to it; if it looks good, begin introducing more products.

Main Image credits: Instagram @iamkb