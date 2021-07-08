We Found the Best 5 Tiktok Eyebrow Hacks...You're Welcome!

We've all had minor issues with our brows right? Sometimes, they just don't look the same. But it's the best feeling in the world when your brow game is on point. During the lockdown, many of us became addicted to TikTok, where we discovered some very interesting fashion and beauty hacks. So... here are a few hacks we discovered trending on TikTok that will take your brow game to the next level.

1. Soap Brows





A full, fluffy brow has been all the rage lately, just look at Cara Delevigne and Lily Collins, who have been rocking it for years and we've all been envious of their thick fluffy brows. However, this simple trick shows that the soap brow technique is the best way to achieve that look.







How to Get the Perfect Fluffy Brows?

1. Spray the bar of soap with water and gently rub it around with a spoolie (Mascara brush) until paste forms.

2. Comb your brows in an "up and out" direction with the spoolie.

3. As needed, shape or trim your brows.

4. Fill in the empty space with brow powder if desired.

5. Using a small brush and concealer, carve beneath the brow.

2. Two Steps Eyebrow Hack





We've all seen brow tutorials that seem to require a thousand different steps and products, and if you're in a hurry or don't have the patience to do all those steps. You may be skeptical of this process at first, but once you see the results, which is perfectly filled in brows, you will undoubtedly use it frequently.



How to Get Perfect Results in Just Two Steps

1. Cover your eyebrows with powder.

2. Shape them with makeup remover.

3. Brow Mapping





Brow mapping isn't a new concept; makeup artists and microblading technicians have been using it for years, but TikTok simplifies this complicated technique. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or a beginner, this step-by-step tutorials appears to be extremely simple.





How do you do it?

There are two types of brow mapping.

The first: is drawing straight lines with a brow brush.

The second: requires just one product: a brow pencil. The dot process requires placing a brow pencil at the side of your nose to determine the ideal width of your brows, resting the pencil at the side of your nose and tilting slightly to determine where your brow should arch, and tipping the brow pencil even further outwards to determine where your brow should end. Make a tiny mark with the pencil each time you do this

4. Use a Toothpick to Draw Boundaries





This hack is very useful if you don't know which direction to draw your brows or where to begin.





How do you get started, and what do you need?

Using a toothpick and a pencil the same color as your brows, color it from the side. Then begin drawing the edges of your brows, and use the brow pencil to fill in the gaps. Next, take your eyebrow mascara and begin brushing it on your brows, and voilà, you have perfectly shaped brows.

5. The Xs Hack

This hack is very simple: take your favorite eyebrow pencil and start drawing Xs, then blend it in with your brows with a spoolie. Then you've got fully filled brows on fleek.











Main Image Credits: Instagram @zendaya