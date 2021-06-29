Summer is all about sunbathing by the pool or at the beach, and getting that golden glow tan that will look super sexy with the summer's brightly colored clothes. Tanning can be tricky for two reasons. First, it can go wrong and result in sunburn. The second reason is that spending too much time in the sun is bad for your skin. In this article, I will cover everything you need to know about tanning safely.

The 7 Best Sunscreens for You According to Your Skin Type



1. You can still tan while applying sunblock

Apply sunblock 15 minutes before going out in the sun. Choose a sunblock with a high SPF between 15 to 30. If you're going swimming, reapply sunscreen after you get out of the water.

You can tan without worrying about getting sunburned if you use tanning oils with SPF.

Here are three tanning oils with SPF that will protect your skin from UV rays while also giving you a nice tan.









The formula contains SPF 15, as well as vitamins A, E, and C, to condition skin from the moment you apply it. And the scent of coconut is very refreshing.









It provides an instant bronze tan. To protect your skin from the sun, it contains SPF and tea tree oil. It also increases the lifespan of your tan by keeping your skin hydrated.

















To super-moisturize and nourish skin, this reef-safe formula contains aloe vera, green tea butter, and four types of oils (argan, marula, coconut, and avocado).

2. Limit your sunbathing time

Staying in the sun all day is terrible for your skin, because your skin can't produce any more melanin after a while. After that, you're exposing your skin to UV damage, if you have light skin and begin to turn pink, it's best to sit in the shade because this is your body's way of telling you that it has had enough sun. If you have dark skin, it will be more difficult to notice, but you can set a timer.

3. Sit in the shade for a while

Take some sun breaks and sit in the shade for a while. This reduces the intensity of the UV rays and your sunburn, resulting in a healthier and longer-lasting tan.

Seven Ways to Treat a Sunburn Fast



4. Stay hydrated

You are exposing yourself to the sun, which may cause dehydration. Keep a bottle of water nearby and take a few sips every few minutes. Alternatively, you can go for a tasty cold drink like watermelon, which is very refreshing while tanning.

5. Cover your head

One of the risks of sun tanning is a heat stroke, which is why it's best to cover your head with one of those fashionable beach hats or a bucket hat, or if you don't like hats, wet your hair every few minutes to avoid heatstroke.

Cream vs. Spray Sunscreen: Which One Should I Go For?



6. Be extra cautious during 10 a.m to 4 p.m

The sun is at its hottest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so be extra cautious during those hours and take frequent breaks, as well as cover-up and seek shade. You should also reapply sunscreen every two hours, whether you've been swimming or not, and especially during these hours.

7. Apply Aloe Vera gel

While it may be tempting to apply an after-sun after spending the entire day in the sun, many of these formulas contain a high percentage of alcohol, which means they will dry out your skin even more, causing irritation and therefore causing you to lose your tan faster. It is best to use a natural remedy such as Aloe Vera gel.

If you hate sitting in the sun to get that perfect tan and are concerned about the risks that the sun can cause, you can opt for something a little safer, such as tanning sprays, which can be used at home, saving you a trip to the beach.

7 Natural and Clean Sunscreens to Protect and Not Irritate Your Skin



Here are a few suggestions for tanning sprays that are safe for your skin, but there are a few steps you should take before spraying your body to ensure your tan lasts longer.

1. Exfoliate before a fake tan

Exfoliating removes dead skin cells and creates a smooth and uniform surface for the tan to be applied to, resulting in an even golden color.

2. Remove your hair 24 hours before tanning

Any hair removal should be done at least 24 hours before tanning. This is done to ensure that the skin has calmed down and that any cuts have healed. Waxing immediately after a spray tan, for example, defeats the purpose because the wax will quickly remove the tan.

3 Natural Ways to Remove a Patchy Summer Tan Just in Time for Eid



3. Shower before applying the tanning product

Before applying your tan, take a cold shower. Cold water shrinks all of your pores, lowering the possibility of them becoming clogged.

3 Tanning products to consider

1. L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk













It provides an even bronzed glow while also softening and nourishing the skin. Use alone as a gradual self-tanner or in between tanning applications to keep your glow.

2. Marc Jacobs Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick









This little beauty is a waterproof, all-over body bronzer that is designed to fade the appearance of imperfections and make skin appear smoother, while also providing an instant natural glow. In the form of a convenient roll-on stick.

3. Coola Sunless Tan Luminizing Body Serum









It instantly gives the skin a shimmery, sun-kissed appearance, and as it sits on the skin, it develops into a natural-looking tan. This product is ideal for a quick glow.

Main image credits: InsideHook