The 7 Best Sunscreens for You According to Your Skin Type

It’s that time of the year where the sun is beginning to shine a little more than usual, so we need to take extra care of our skin. I know I know you want a tan, and to come out of the summer with that sun-kissed bronze look, and you can achieve that the healthy way. You don’t need to burn your skin for a tan, which is why we’re sharing with you how to pick a sunscreen that works for your skin type. I just want to preface this article by saying, you should always apply sunscreen before you head out, to protect your skin from the harmful rays of sun. Whether you have oily, sensitive or acne prone skin, there is a sunscreen out there that is perfect for your skin. So, check out our top 7 sunscreens that will protect your skin this summer.

7 sunscreens that will protect your skin in the summer.

1.Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion

This sunscreen is an all in one product. It’s for the woman who workouts out early morning, the woman who wants to layer it under her makeup, for the mum who wants something to last her all day long and doesn’t have to reapply. This Neutrogena hydro boost water gel lotion actually works on all skin tones, so there is no need to worry. If you have oily skin, this sunscreen is non-greasy, light and oil free which won’t clog your pores. If you have dry skin, the hydro boost gel lotion will leave your skin super moisturized, and will keep your skin hydrated up to 8 hours.





2.Bubblzz Sun Block SPF 50

What we particularly like about the Bubblzz sunblock, is that its infused with aloe vera, coconut oil, vitamin E, zinc oxide etc…basically all the natural ingrediants needed to protect your skin from the sun. It has a non-greasy texture and is waterproof, which means it’s perfect for combination skin, or acne prone skin.





3.The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion

This sunscreen is perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. It’s SPF 50+ PA++with 24 hour moisturization, lightweight and non-greasy with improved matrix of UV filters, which means it will help protect your skin against UVA rays, aka the more harmful rays that penetrate deeper and cause discoloration. This sunblock also contains vitamin C and red algae extract, which means, not only is it protecting your skin from the sun, but it will also help your skin look brighter and healthier.





4.Nuxe Sun Melting Spray for Face and Body

The thing about sunscreen sprays, is that they are so practical. And, when you find one that is for face and body, well that’s perfect don’t you think? After your morning shower, all you need to do is spray the Nuxe sun melting spray all over your body, it will protect your face and body from UV rays, hydrate your skin and prevent premature aging and dark spots. This sunscreen is lightweight and water-resistant and sweat resistant, making it perfect for almost all skin types, more importantly if you’re someone who works out outdoor in the sun, this sunscreen is for you.





5.La Roche-Posay Oil Free Sunscreen

This has got to be the best sunscreen for acne prone skin. It’s oil free, provides advanced protection in heat and humidity, and helps absorb excess oil, reduces the effect of shiny skin and won’t cause breakouts. So if you have sensitive skin, or acne prone skin.





6. Essentials Sun Block Protection and Moisture

If you are on the lookout for a local safe sunscreen then Essentials sun block is the way to go. This sunscreen is also perfect for dry skin, as it will not only protect your skin from UVA & UVB filters, but also keep your skin moisturized.





7.Vichy Ideal Soleil Velvety Cream

This product is also perfect for the women who have dry and sensitive skin. It’s silky soft cream contains hyaluronic acid and light silicone which helps plumps the skin and provides water resistance. Not only so, the Vichy ideal soleil velvety cream smoothes wrinkles, brightens dark spots and actually helps you maintain your tan.





Main Image Credits: Instagram: @Shaymitchell