5 Effective and Natural Ways to Treat Sunburn for Children

Many families are now preparing to travel and spend some quality time on the beach. Of course kids love sitting on the beach in the sun playing with sand, so naturally their skin is prone to sunburn which causes redness, irritation and inflammation. So your kids needs skincare as much as anyone, if not more. You should try as much as possible to prevent them from being sunburn in the first place because their skin is delicate and more prone to harm. However, if they do get sunburnt, they need treatments for sunburn in order to peel off the skin that has been burnt and restore its natural color. We can help you learn how to treat children’s sunburn with these natural recipes.





Protecting Your Child’s Skin from the Sun’s Rays

First of all, let's start with emphasizing that you should pay close attention to protect your children from harmful sun rays. Apply sunblock to their body and face to protect their skin, before leaving the house and reapply continuously in case they go in the water. We also recommend that you let them wear a hat or protective headgear to protect them from the harmful sun rays, especially since in summer temperatures tend to exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Be very careful if using medicated cream to treat the sunburns, make sure it does not contain cortisone which is harmful to their skin. Also, consult with your doctor before using medicated cream for their burns.



Ice Cubes to Treat Sunburn

Ice cubes are among the best remedies that can be used on children's skin in case of sunburn. Especially, since ice is completely safe and does not affect their skin negatively. Therefore, you can place ice cubes in a bag or inside a towel and carefully place the ice cubes directly on the harmed areas.



Aloe Vera Gel to Treat Sunburn

Aloe vera gel is considered one of the natural solutions that can give your child's skin the moisture it needs, especially in cases of sunburn. You can either extract the gel from inside the aloe vera plant or buy natural aloe vera gel from any natural products store. You can apply it to any sunburnt area, whether it's on the face or body.





Honey to Treat Sunburn

Honey is one of the most popular treatments that is so easy to use or apply to your child’s skin in case of sunburn during summer. You can apply a little bit of honey on their skin to treat sunburn. Honey has antioxidants and can really help soothe the skin as well as reduce any pain they can be feeling from the sunburn.





Milk to Treat Sunburn

If you’re looking for a really easy way to treat your kid's sunburn, wet a towel with cold milk and apply it on the sunburnt areas, simple as that. This will help soothe the skin, as well as, reduce the burning. This is because of milk’s protein contents and its ability to really moisturize the skin.





Apple Cider Vinegar to Treat Sunburn

Apple cider vinegar has many benefits that can help treat children’s sunburn. Try adding a glass of apple cider vinegar to the water in their bath. This will help soothe the skin and treat the redness as well as reduce the itchiness caused by sunburn.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @cocorocha