7 Natural and Clean Sunscreens to Protect and Not Irritate Your Skin

We shouldn't be without sunscreen all year round, not just during the summer. And since this is something we're practically using everyday, it's important to try to find the best clean sunscreens. It's also important to note that 'natural sunscreens' should be as much chemical free as possible. According to dermatologist Adarsh Vijay Mudgil Via Allure, they should only contain the mineral ingredients zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, which is why it's sometimes called a 'mineral sunscreen'.

So you should look for a mineral, not a chemical sunscreen, because mineral sunscreens are less toxic and cause less irritation, and so they're also good for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin because they use a non chemical shield to protect your skin.

Warning: Chemical sunscreens can be really dangerous because studies have shown that they could actually get absorbed in the bloodstream, which is extremely dangerous and they should be avoided completely if you're nursing or pregnant. They also harm coral reefs and marine life.

Here are some of the best clean, organic, mineral or natural sunscreens:

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen

This is a good affordable option with the technology to protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays. It's also a dry-touch formula, so it's not oily and is gentle for those prone to breakouts. Unfortunately people with dark skin said that it leaves a white cast on their skin, so keep that in mind.

REN Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30

REN is a clean brand at Sephora and you'll find sunscreen in a lot of 'best natural sunscreens' lists. It has a lot of yummy natural ingredients like yellow passion fruit seed extract and rice starch to help protect the skin from free radical damage, irritation and pollution, as well as control shine and smooth pore appearance. However, people with dark skin also have the same concern as with the Neutrogena.

CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen

This is a tinted mineral sunscreen that will really moisturize the skin and give it radiance. It's also really gentle and has ceramides to help restore and protect the skin. It's also fragrance-free and paraben-free. It has really amazing reviews.

This is a unique product that's actually a translucent powder, so it's great for topping up your makeup throughout the day. It's also vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Reviews say that it really protected their skin from the sun, but we also recommend you also wear a regular sunscreen underneath for added protection and have this in your bag for re-application and setting your makeup

This is another unique product that comes in a packaging similar to a deodorant stick. It's stick form makes it really easy to reapply throughout the day and have it on hand wherever you go. This product has outstanding reviews.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense

Drunk Elephant is clean brand that's also cruelty free. This sunscreen is slightly tinted, but free of fragrance and essential oils. It does have raspberry seed oil, sunflower shoot extract and algae extract to help protect the skin. It also hydrates the skin and leaves it looking radiant.

Badger Natural Mineral Sunscreen Cream

Another good affordable option. It's meant for sports so it's sweat and water resistant. It's also hypoallergenic and fragrance free. It has organic ingredients like sunflower, jojoba and beeswax.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @esteelalonde