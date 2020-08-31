Natural Ways to Make your Eyebrows Grow Faster

It's true that thin eyebrows were once on trend, but to be honest, they never looked that good. For some reason I thought they looked cheap, and that's coming from a person who unfortunately did that mistake.

Now on the other hand, thick eyebrows are very on demand these days, and here's how to make your eyebrows grow faster and thicker with some of these natural tips and home remedies:

1. Massage

Massaging your eyebrows and the area around them is very beneficial for proper blood circulation. Use some olive oil and massage your eyebrows on a daily basis for 5 minutes with it. You'll start seeing results of your eyebrows growing faster pretty quickly.

2. Vitamins

Stock up on foods that include vitamin A, C and E and make sure to incorporate them in your daily diet.

Foods with vitamin A: Liver, Red Pepper, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Lettuce and Cantaloupe.

Foods with vitamin C: Peppers, Parsley, Broccoli, Kiwi, Papayas, Oranges, Lemons and Strawberries.

Foods with vitamin E: Almonds, Pine Nuts, Peanuts, Basil, Dried Apricots, Cooked Spinach and Pickled Green Olives.

3. Sleep and Stress

Insufficient sleep and stress play a big role in slowing the growth of your eyebrows. Make sure to sleep for 7-8 hours on a daily basis, do some workouts to release the stress and do more of what makes you happy. Soon afterwards you'll start noticing your eyebrows growing faster among many other things.

4. Aloe-Vera



Have you been over-plucking your eyebrows? That's certainly going to be a reason for them to grow much slower than you'd like them to. The good news is there's a solution for that. Crush Aloe-Vera leaves gently and massage the juice over your eyebrows to make them grow faster.

5. Milk

No one can deny how beneficial milk is! But did you know it helps your eyebrows grow much faster? Dip a cotton pad in some milk and rub it over your eyebrows right before you go to sleep. The milk will nourish your eyebrows and one by one you'll notice them growing much faster.