Don't we all aspire to be happy? We spend our days in the pursuit of happiness neglecting the fact that happiness is all about the little things. Or at least that's what positive people do... Learn to be optimistic, focus on the little things that would make your day and draw a big smile on your face. Whether it's buying that new pair of shoes, indulging in a jar of Nutella or getting your daily dose of Fustany.com, be grateful and enjoy life's pleasures. That's why we're sharing with you a list of 65 things to make you happy. Ready, set, happy!



1. Eating ice-cream

2. A walk on the beach

3. Watching Friends

4. Dancing to the Tequila song

5. Road-trip with friends

6. Roasting marshmallows on fire

7. Eating cotton candy

8. Flirting with strangers

9. Playing water balloon fight

10. Baking chocolate chip cookies

11. Singing your favorite song out loud

12. Playing with pets

13. Having a bubble bath

14. Watching fireworks

15. Looking at old photo albums

16. Shopping

17. Getting a mani-pedi

18. Meeting new people

19. Watching sunset/sunrise

20. Playing with a kid

21. Falling in love

22. Working out

23. Being creative with your Halloween costume

24. Game night with friends

25. Dancing in the rain

26. Playing beach ball

27. Watching Disney movies

28. Riding a Vespa

29. Smiling at strangers

30. Gossiping with friends

31. Traveling to new places

32. Taking dancing classes

33. Seeing a rainbow

34. Having a cake fight

35. Playing with a hula-hoop

36. Being ridiculous

37. Taking funny pictures

38. Doing handstands

39. Loosening up

40. Ticking something off your bucket-list

41. Jumping off a trampoline

42. Having breakfast in bed

43. Skydiving

44. Watching chick-flicks

45. Having a good nap

46. Making a snowman

47. Reading your favorite magazines

48. Catching up with old friends

49. Hugs

50. Wearing sexy lingerie

51. Picnic at the park

52. Stargazing

53. Sending handwritten birthday cards

54. Laughing out loud

55. Drinking hot chocolate

56. Wearing new pajamas

57. Painting on a wall

58. Going to amusement parks

59. Giving a kid a gift

60. Attending a concert

61. Throwing confetti at weddings

62. Flower arrangements at home

63. Going to a spa

64. Drinking a chilled Coke

65. Giving compliments



Main Image Credits: Instagram @belenhostalet