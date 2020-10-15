2
Fashion Header image fustany hijab fashion hijab halloween costumes mainimageee

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Over 30 Halloween Costumes Ideas for All the Hijabis out There!

So apparently there's a Hijabi Instagram genius that creatively uses her veil to create character looks that are beyond amazing. Her name is Sara or Queen of Luna and she always manages to make hijab-friendly halloween costumes. Hijabis might think a Halloween costume is not really an option or that the options for hijab halloween costumes are really limited, however, as you will see below they are actually almost unlimited and there's space for so much creativity.

Sara's looks might need some makeup skills or watching Halloween makeup tutorials, because they depend so much on character building through the face, but you can still get a lot of ideas from how she uses her veil. There are also a lot of much easier options below that are really impressive and creative. You'll find yourself looking forward to next year so you can try another thing.

Use your hijab

undefined

There are a lot of really smart ways you can actually incorporate your veil or hijab into your halloween look, like the Cruella de Vil, Rapunzel and Princess Leia examples here. Play around with the colors and wrap to fit the idea you're going for. 

Get creative with the makeup

undefined

Makeup is your secret weapon, the power of makeup really is unlimited and you might see a lot of looks that seem really hard, but you'd be surprised by what you can do if you follow a tutorial step by step. Don't forget that you can also do something really simple and not complex at all like this glitter look in the middle. 


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


popsugar.com
popsugar.com
popsugar.com
popsugar.com
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @naughtynimbus
Instagram: @naughtynimbus
Instagram: @naughtynimbus
Instagram: @naughtynimbus
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @nishakhalid3
Instagram: @nishakhalid3
Instagram: @nishakhalid3
Instagram: @nishakhalid3
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @nora.kosyan
Instagram: @nora.kosyan
Instagram: @nora.kosyan
Instagram: @nora.kosyan
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Instagram: @queenofluna
Imgur.com/gallery/f1qEIkF Via PopSugar
Imgur.com/gallery/f1qEIkF Via PopSugar
Imgur.com/gallery/f1qEIkF Via PopSugar
Imgur.com/gallery/f1qEIkF Via PopSugar


Tags: Hijab  Hijab fashion  Hijab outfits  Hijab wrap ideas  Halloween  Halloween costumes  Halloween ideas  Makeup  Makeup looks 




