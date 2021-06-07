How to Wear and Style the Graphic Tee From H&M

A graphic tee is a wardrobe must-have. When it comes to styling it, you can dress it up with jewelry and a belt or go for a more casual outfit by simply pairing it with your favorite pair of jeans. H&M have some really cool graphic shirts that caught our attention and inspired to talk about them. A graphic tee is very comfortable, and there is no need to button up anything. In this article, I'll show you 8 different ways to wear and style a graphic shirt.

Graphic t-shirts from H&M

Here are 8 stylish ways to wear your graphic tee:

1. Underneath the graphic tee is a shirt.









Image credits: Instagram @waheda.elhussein

This look is perfect for hijabis who want to wear their favorite graphic tee in a different way than with a jacket. Wear a white shirt or one that matches the color of the graphic tee. Wearing a chemise extension is another great option for hot summer days.

2. A graphic tee with a skirt









Image credits: H&M, Pinterest, Madida Clothing

A fun way to style your graphic tee is to wear it with a skirt. For a casual chic look wear a pencil skirt to highlight your curves. Knot the graphic tee from the front for an edgy look. Another stylish way to style your graphic tee for hijabis is to wear it with a maxi skirt and denim jacket and statement sandals to give your outfit a wow factor.

3. Printed t-shirt dress









Image credits: H&M

We can't forget about H&M's printed shirt dress, which is extremely comfortable and soft. This look is ideal if you want to be comfortable while still looking stylish. Simply pair it with sneakers or chunky sandals, layered necklaces, and a tote bag, and you're ready to go in a comfortable stylish look.

4. Suit up









Image credits: ['zVia Pinterest, Gabi May

If your job requires you to wear a suit on a daily basis and you're tired of wearing the same shirt or blouse, opt for your favorite graphic tee to spice up your look. You can still maintain a formal appearance, but with a twist.

5. Graphic tee and shorts









Image credits: H&M, H&M

Shorts are the best choice for hot summer days. If you want a laid-back look that is also weather-friendly. Pair a graphic tee with denim or biker shorts, sneakers or sandals, and you're ready to run errands in the hot weather.

6. A cropped graphic tee









Image credits: H&M

H&M has a variety of graphic tees, including long ones that can be worn as a dress, oversized ones, cropped, and regular fit graphic tees. You can wear your H&M cropped graphic tee with high-waisted pants or a skirt if you want something with a little more movement. To complete your outfit, pair it with stylish shoes and you're good to go.

7. Future mommies will love this graphic tee.









Image credits: H&M

There are a large selection of stylish and comfortable maternity clothes. If you don't know how to style your graphic tee? Easy If you want to be comfortable, pair it with sweatpants; if you want to look stylish, pair it with jeans and sandals.

8. A blazer and graphic tee









Image credits: Instagram @alyssanponticello

This look has been seen a lot recently because it's trendy and can be worn both formal and casual. For a formal look, pair your blazer with a colored pair of pants that matches the color of the blazer, and wear heels. For a more casual look, you can wear jeans with sneakers or even sliders. The perfect laid-back summer look is wearing a skirt paired with a graphic tee and blazer.