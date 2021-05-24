Tips on How to Style and Wear Crochet Clothes

Crochet clothing is really interesting but often hard to get into. You're not sure how to wear it, where and what actually goes with it. Although it's a classic and simple knit, it's still somehow a statement and unique looking. So, today we're going to be talking about the different crochet options you can try and how to style crochet.

Crochet dresses

Crochet dresses are always a standout and there's something very attractive about their 70s appeal. They're a perfect summer piece and can be worn alone see-through over your swimsuit or you can wear them out with a slip dress underneath, if the knit pattern is too wide. They look great with sandals and even boots! Don't shy away from trying them in bold patterns and colors.

How to wear a crochet crop tops/Bralette

This is probably the most popular way to wear crochet. It's a great beach look and there are so many different options out there, from designs and fits to colors and patterns. They look great with jeans, linen pants and even with bikinis. You can also wear a crochet bralette under a button down shirt, leaving it open.

How to wear a crochet top

If you're looking for something more city and everyday friendly, there are also crochet tops that you can also wear with linen pants, skirts, jeans or match them with crochet skirts as well. White or off-white crochet tops are really versatile and a great piece to have in your summer wardrobe.

Crochet throws and jackets

For when things get a little chilly, crochet vests, ponchos and jackets are a great addition to your wardrobe. Don't be afraid to go for something bold and intricate to stand out and easily take an outfit to the next level. These would also look really cool with boots and cute colorful bags.

How to wear crochet skirts

Crochet skirts are not as common but could be really interesting for summer. They would look really nice with a simple basic tee or an white shirt. Dress it up with heeled sandals or casually with just simple flats.