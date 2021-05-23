Rectangle Body Type: How to Style a White Shirt for Your Body Shape

Because a white shirt is a wardrobe staple, and is easy to just throw on and coordinate with so many different pieces, it was important for us to talk about it and how to style a white shirt for rectangle body types. We talked about styling it for the pear body shape, hourglass and apple. Now it's time for rectangle body shapes.

Note: All body shapes, types and sizes are beautiful. We should all love and appreciate our bodies just the way they are.

First, let's quickly recall the rectangle body type features?

1. The shoulders, the waist and thigh area are equal in width.

2. Longitudinal lines are clearly visible.

3. There may not be a lot of curves.

4. The width of the chest and hips are around the same size.



Note: Weight is typically distributed evenly throughout the body.

Fashion tips for rectangle body types:

1. Invest in a high-quality bra to lift up the bust area and accentuate the curves.

2. Choose well-fitted pieces.

3. Experiment with different fits and style of clothes.

4. Go for pieces with a lot of texture.

5. Try light and bright colors, especially for the upper and lower parts of the body.

6. Go for tops with defined shapes.

How to style and choose a white shirt for a rectangle body shape?

In general, when choosing any shirt or blouse for a rectangle body type, adding density, volume and definition to the shoulder and hip area is a great tip.

1. Puff sleeves are great for rectangle body types!

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Puff sleeves draw attention to the shoulder and chest area, and so they create beautiful dimension and contrast between the shoulders and the waist area. Match a white puff-sleeved shirt with a plaid skirt or wide-legged trousers, and don't forget you can tuck in the shirt into your pants or skirt.

2. Waist definition without a belt?!

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

White shirts come in different designs and fits, and recently there have been some styles that define the waist area without the need to wear a belt on your shirt. It relies on the technique with the cinching of fabrics, and ruffles or pleats at the waist area. They don't need a lot of styling effort at all.

3. A white shirt with a belt of the same color

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

A lot of brands are putting out this style of a white shirt, with its own belt. You can find this at Zara, H&M and other high street stores. This is another style that's great for waist definition and dimension.

4. A white shirt with some details of the rectangle body

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Try out shirts that have cute and intricate small details like embroideries, large collars, bows, and even ruffles. This is another great trick that you will love because these details are usually at the neck and shoulder area so they give a lot of volume there. They're also really elegant.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nabilahkariem