The Best Swimsuit Trends to Try Out This Summer 2021

The weather is gradually changing, and summer has come. Longer and brighter days are on their way. Our favorite season is almost here and all you want to do is grab a cold drink and lie down in front of the beach, away from everything. Summer 2021 will bring a new batch of exciting swimsuit styles to try. These are the top trends making a splash this season, from comfort designs to stylish high-cut suits and more. This article will show you the top swimsuit trends for this summer 2021.

A simple black bikini





Image Credits: Oysho, Oysho, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret

A black bikini is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. They're a classic and a basic that can be mixed and matched with other bikini sets. If you don't want to wear colors on any day, a black bikini will do the trick.

Ruffles are a great way to add movement to your swimsuits





Image Credits: Oysho,Victoria's Secret, Oysho, Victoria's Secret

Designers are keeping 2021 light and breezy with flowy ruffle necklines and waist detailing that adds femininity to swimwear in almost every style and print.

Animal print swimsuits





Image Credits: Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret

Animal prints are trending for the 2021 swimwear season. This year, you'll see a lot of prints on the beach. If you want something a little wild, combine cheetah and tiger prints. You can pair your animal printed swimsuit with a neutral Kaftan or coverup and bright accessories.

Athletic inspired swimsuits





Image Credits: Ookioh, Myraswim, OYE, Hakea

If you enjoy competitive swimming or don't like swimsuits with ruffles and strings and want something simple and comfortable, you're in luck because sporty swimsuits are a trend this year.

High waisted swimsuits for the summer





Image Credits: Oysho, Oysho, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret

Expect a wide variety of high-waisted options for summer 2021, from slightly retro briefs to high-cut, high-waisted '90s styles.

A stringy bikini is always a good idea





Image Credits: Oysho, Oysho, Victoria's Secret, Myraswim

It has more than one advantage. Not only is the trend flattering on all body shapes, but it is also easily customizable, making it simple to find a look that suits you perfectly.

Ruched swimsuit if you want to add a bit of texture.





Image Credits: J.Crew, Nordstorm, OYE, Capittana

If you're wondering what a ruched design is...it is when the material is gathered into tight folds. This style is ideal for maternity wear which allows for extra room for that cute baby bump or if you want a swimsuit with some texture.

If you want to stand out in a one-piece swimsuit, go for a cutout.





Image Credits: BinkiniShe, Mango, Free People, Oysho

They are the perfect way to update a classic one piece swimsuit. They are flattering on all bodies and show a little extra skin.

Looks like hoops and rings swimsuits are not going out of style





Image Credits: BikiniShe, Free People, Free People

Hoops and rings have always found their way into our swimsuits. These pieces flatter the figure and transform every classic swimsuit into something a little more sophisticated.

Ribbed swimsuits for summer 2021





Image Credits: Mango, Mango, Oysho, Oysho

Relax and enjoy the sunshine knowing your suit will hold everything in place. Ribbed swimsuits are both practical and fashionable. Because of its stretchy material, it is suitable for maternity wear because it can stretch to fit each stage of pregnancy.