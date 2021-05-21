Apple Body Type: How to Style a White Shirt for Your Body Shape

We love the white shirt trend because of how versatile it is; it can be worn casually, formally, or even for a ‘quick run out the door’ look. It is flattering on all body types and can be styled in a variety of ways. In this article, we'll talk about how to style a white shirt for apple body shapes.

So if you have an apple body type, this article is for you. If you have a different body shape, stay tuned for our upcoming articles or check out our previous ones here…

Note: All body shapes, types and sizes are beautiful. We should all love and appreciate our bodies just the way they are

Fashion tricks to highlight the beauty of an apple body type:

1. Choose clothes that add curves and fullness to the lower body to balance out the upper body.

2. A v-neck top will look great on you.

3. Choose fabrics that are soft. And avoid clingy fabrics.

4. Go for floaty tunics

How to style oversized white shirts for apple body shapes:

Tucked in from one side

Image credits: Instagram @jariatudanita, Purewow

Looking for a new way to wear your plain white shirt? You can tuck it in from one side and pair it with a statement handbag to complete the look.This look is for women who like to tuck their shirts for a flattering chic look, or in order the shirt look less poofy or oversized. Tucking in one side helps to balance the overall appearance.

Unbuttoned white shirt

Image credits: Instagram @fitawww, Pinterset

Wearing your white shirt unbuttoned is another fun way to style it. If you're pregnant and want to style your favorite tight dress, throw on a white shirt over it for a new look.

A quick and easy white shirt style

Image credits: Juliamarieb, Instagram @bresheppard

We've all had those days when nothing somehow feels right. However, we think this look won’t disappoint. You can wear your favorite jeans with an oversized white shirt and a waist bag to spice up your look. If you don't like wearing tight clothes, you will love the oversized shirt look.

An all white outfit is a nice idea

Image credits: Instagram @nischitababu, Popsugar

A figure-flattering look is a monochromatic outfit. Wearing only one color gives you a taller appearance. You can pair your white shirt with high-waisted pants, tuck it in, and accessorise with a matching handbag and shoes. Or you can do white skinny jeans with an oversized white shirt, colorful heels, and a statement bag to add a pop of color to your outfit.