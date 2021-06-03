How to Put On Really Bright Eyeshadows but Make Them Wearable

I've always loved bright colorful eyeshadow, but the catch was that I didn't feel confident enough to wear them and even when I did, I still didn't feel comfortable enough to wear them casually or other than for an evening event. However, seeing amazing makeup artists' work online and bloggers doing creative makeup looks is always a good reminder for me that color on the eye can be wearable and can be made simple, flattering, look subtle and most importantly comfortable.

7 Brow Waxes and Soaps to Try for That 'Bushy Fluffy Brow' Look

First of all there are some tricks that I've talked about before that help me make wear a crazy eyeshadow color like bright yellow. Check it out here.

How to do a wearable colorful eye makeup look:

A neon pastel eye makeup look

Yes, neon can be wearable. I love this makeup look by Chloe morello, it's a perfect example of how color can be extremely flattering even with tricky colors like yellow. Good blending and a touch of shimmer is key here. Check out how to do it.

How to Pick the Right Foundation for Combination Skin and Tips to Try

Bright colorful winged liner

Doing a liner is another great way to ease yourself into doing a colorful eye look. This magnetic blue color is captivating and extremely flattering, especially for brown eyes. Also using a pencil will help you have more control over the application and you can blend it out for a softer look if you want to. Delina here shows a great example of that, check it out.

Vibrant pastel green eyeshadow look

Diana Curmei or EasyNeon is a master at using different colors together, playing around with different tones and making it look easy. I love this look. It's a beautiful bright green, but it's pastel tone and the way she blended it in with a matte brown and olive shades really helps the look come together and look really wearable.

7 Tips to Help You Find the Best Mascara for You

Lavender pop of eyeshadow

Lavender is a great shade to start with if you want to experiment with color. It's flattering on a lot of people and can go from really subtle and barely there to a beautiful stunning statement. A pastel lavender is also very forgiving with blending and give a beautiful soft blown out look like this one by Lisa Eldridge. I love the placement of the shadow, concentrated more towards the inner corners of the eyes and the pretty dab of shimmer in the corner.

How to Wear Glitter Eyeliner: 6 Different Looks to Try and What to Buy

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nawalsari