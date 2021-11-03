What Eyeshadow Colors Should You Wear for Your Eye Color?

I'm not sure if it's just me or if this is a common thing, but when it comes to choosing an eyeshadow color, I'm always at a loss. Should I go for dark colors? or perhaps bright colors? And I'm always thinking, "Wouldn't it be great if someone could tell me what eyeshadow color looks best on me?" So, if you're feeling lost like me, I've decided to help both of us by answering the frequently asked question that most of us have: what eyeshadow colors should you wear to match your eye color?

Gurl, I got you, and I'm going to talk about each eye color. In this article, I'll divide it into four sections based on each eye color, and there will be images *yay* so you don't get lost as I did. So, let's dive in and see what eyeshadow color we'll be using for the upcoming event.

Eyeshadow for brown eyes

So let's talk about the color wheel now; brown eyes are the only eye color that can wear any color of eyeshadow; the sky is the limit. You're probably wondering why. This is due to the fact that browns are a neutral color that does not belong to either the warm or cool color families on the color wheel. However, these colors are best for them because they make your eye color stand out.

If you're unfamiliar with the warm and cool colors, here they are:

Warm colors include red, orange, and yellow.

Cool colors include green, blue, and magenta.





Purples: Especially deep purples are a royal color that will complement your eye color. Consider colors like plum or eggplant can be used to add a pop of color to brown eyes.

Browns: Okay, hear me out. The contrast of brown on brown will naturally draw attention to your eyes. Yes, they will provide you with a lovely warm glow. Consider lighter, cooler browns if you want to use a highlighter. Consider medium to rich browns if you want to add depth to your eyes.

Coppery Orange: Looks fantastic with brown eyes. Its rich warmth accentuates the fire and passion of brown eyes.

Bright Teal or Magenta: These bright shades look great on all skin tones, and the brighter shades will instantly add a pop of color and accentuate your eye color.

Eyeshadow for Blue eyes

Let us reminisce about the most enjoyable and creative class we ever had in elementary school: art class. Do you remember learning about the color wheel and primary, secondary, and tertiary colors? All of those colors come together to form a color wheel, which is a chart that organizes colors according to warm and cool hues. You're probably wondering why I'm bringing this up. This is due to the fact that when determining which eyeshadows are best for blue eyes (as well as all eyes colors), we must use the color wheel.

A little more on the color wheel:

Three Primary Colors: Red, Yellow, Blue.

Three Secondary Colors: Orange, Green, Violet.

Tertiary Colors: Red-Orange, Yellow-Orange, Yellow-Green, Blue-Green, Blue-Violet, Red-Violet, which are formed by mixing a primary with a secondary.





Image credits: Color Meanings

The color wheel tip to help you choose an eyeshadow that is perfect for your eye color. Each hue on the color wheel has a complementary color on the opposite side of the wheel. When these polar opposites are combined, they enhance each other. On the color wheel, blue and orange complement each other.





Gold: A bright, metallic color similar to copper will make blue eyes stand out. Consider antique gold if you have greenish-blue eyes. It will complement your eyes the best.

Champagne: A light, toasty shade that can be used as a highlighter. You'd think it was designed specifically for people with blue eyes. A champagne color is suitable for any occasion.

Baby Pink & Lavender: When I think of this color, I think of the Spice Girls and the late 90s. A light, crisp, pink, or purple really brings out blue eyes.

Blues: Any shade of blue will bring out the blue in your eyes. We love the versatility of navy blue because you can use it as an all-over shade or a bold eyeliner.

Eyeshadow for Green eyes

So, you've probably juggled your memory on how to use the color wheel and the best hues to complement your eye color by now. And it will now be easier for you to determine the best shades for green eyes. Green and red are complementary colors on the color wheel. As a result, eyeshadow in red, pink, mauve, and peach tones will complement green eyes. Shades with hints of green, on the other hand, will complement green eyes.





Peach: Instead of going all the way to the opposite side of the color wheel(red), let's make life easier by going for a peachy shade. It's the ideal blend of a neutral shade and highlighting tones. When peach tones are used, they can add a boost of energy, giving someone with green eyes an energetic appearance.

Grey: Grey is a color that can be used instead of black. It is a safe choice for a daytime look, but it also works great when going out at night. It has a shimmery appearance, but the cool, silvery tones complement green.

Cool browns & mauves: Accentuate the earth tones in green eyes. They add depth and a complementary tone to everyday looks.

Greens: Green shades will bring out the color in your eyes and can be worn in any shade! For the most effect, choose shades that are close to your eye color.

Eyeshadow for Hazel eyes

Hazel eyes are one of those that can be difficult to determine the color of. However, it is a mix of green and brown and often shifts colors. They frequently appear to have golden or yellow tones. As a result, dark pinks and fuchsia tend to bring out the best in hazel eyes. Because the eye color changes, there are loads of options.





Mauve: A variety of pinks complement hazel eyes. Pinks ranging from light to dark and everything in between. Pinks with both warm and cool undertones can be used. The best pink shades will have gold accents to complement the brown in your eyes.

Burgundy: Similar to mulled red wine, this earthy red will bring out the green tone in your hazel eyes while also complementing the brown tones. It's one of those timeless hues that flatters almost everyone.

Deep Plum & Navy: Colors like plum and navy will complement the green and brown in your eyes. These colors will give your eyes a lovely, soft glow.

Green & Browns: To make the most of your hazel eyes, use a greenish-gold shade. It will bring out your green and brown tones.

Finally, there are so many different ways to wear and mix eyeshadow colors you really have more options than you think. You can choose 2-4 shades to wear at the same time that are either in the same color family or complementary to your eye color.

You've probably noticed that many of the same colors look great on all eye colors. Now that you've learned "the rules" for picking eyeshadows based on your eye color, you can either follow them or break them. I'm a firm believer in experimenting until you find something that fits your personality and makes you feel more comfortable.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @zynah.me