by Omnia Ibrahim

5 Makeup Tips From Charlotte Tilbury And a Few Product Recommendations

Charlotte Tilbury is a British makeup artist and entrepreneur who has revolutionized the makeup industry over the last decade. She has worked her magic on a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, and Amal Clooney. In 2013, she launched her own makeup line called "Charlotte Tilbury," which is a luxury brand with a rating of 4/5 on Sephora's global website.

decided to share everything I learned from her YouTube channel, which has over 800,000 subscribers because of the amazing beauty tips and tricks she provides.

1. To get the perfect and fresh makeup look, mix the foundation cream with the primer.


If your skin is dry or you believe it lacks a fresh appearance, the best solution is to use a primer for dry skin and mix it with the foundation cream before applying it with a brush until you achieve the desired freshness. It is best used during weather seasons when your skin is extra dry.

2. To get white teeth, use a blue "undertone" lipstick!

When most of us apply red lipstick, our teeth appear yellow, which is not what we want! Charlotte Tilbury saved the day with this simple trick, which I must admit was one of my favorites. When I applied a red lipstick with a blue undertone, the color of my teeth changed and improved. Because my skin tone is neither cold nor warm, this trick was extremely beneficial to me.

3. Moisturizing cream is more important than primer for your face!


Charlotte highlights the importance of moisturizing the skin before applying makeup in all of her videos. She applies a sheet mask, then moisturizes the face, then the area around the eyes and lips. For her, properly preparing and moisturizing the face is a thousand times more important than knowing how to apply makeup!

4. Try these simple techniques for supermodel brows.


Models have big, thick, and really distinct brows, and because brows are what stand out and accentuate the shape of the face, here are the steps I learned from Charlotte:

1. Use a thick eyebrow pencil to outline the outer frame of your brow.

2. Mix it with your brow hair.

3. Fill in the gaps between the brows with a very thin brow pencil. 

4. After that, brush your brows.

5. Make a 45-degree angle in the direction of the hair and apply a fixing gel to the brows.

5. Use your fingers to blend!


When blending creamy products like foundation, blush, or even liquid highlighter, never be afraid to use your fingers because the heat of your hand causes the product to melt into your skin and blend flawlessly. Charlotte Tilbury even blends the tips of her eye shadow into the brow area with her pinky finger.

5 must-have Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics that are also her best-sellers! Include:

1. Pillow Talk Original, Luscious Lip Slick

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics

2. Charlotte’s Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics

3. Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics

4. Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics

5. Airbrush Bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ctilburymakeup


