How to Hide Dark Circles Under Your Eyes with Makeup

You've had a long week or you haven't been sleeping well, or maybe even just the stress is getting to you, you look in the mirror, you notice that you have dark circles under your eyes. You've got an important meeting coming up, maybe even your best friends wedding, don't worry because you hide dark circles under your eyes with a few makeup tricks. You can totally change your look from "I haven't slept in 2 hours to I slept my 8 hours straight and have a fresh face". Here's how to use makeup to hide dark circles under your eyes.

You must first understand the true cause of dark circles, and you must ask yourself this question. What is the cause of dark circles under the eyes?



The skin around your eyes is thinner than the rest of your face, dark circles are caused by a combination of excess pigment and visible veins. As we age, we lose even more volume under our eyes, resulting in what is known as a "trough' which is why most of us have dark circles under our eyes.

Let's get down to business: how to conceal dark circles under your eyes with makeup

Step #1 Moisturize

The first and most important step is to moisturize the area around your eyes. To avoid a cakey makeup look. This also allows the makeup to last longer.

Step #2 Color Correcting

I'm sure you're thinking, "Isn't concealer and foundation enough to cover the dark circles and you're done?" No, there are a few steps to accomplishing your goal of concealing your dark circles with makeup. You'll need to learn how to color correct. You're not sure how it works? Keep in mind that colors opposite each other on the color wheel can cancel each other out. I know I'm going back to basics, but this will really help you.

Apply this color theory to your makeup. And keep in mind that because dark circles have a purplish-blue hue, an orange or peach-toned concealer may be just what you need to hide them.





Image Credits: Derma Flage

A tip:

The peach pencil is best for fair to light skin tones.

Warm bisque is best for fair to medium skin tones.

Orange is best for medium to deep skin tones.

How to use it:

After choosing your color corrector match. Apply it in an upside-down triangle over your dark circles and blend evenly. Remember that a little goes a long way, so use with caution.

Step #3 Concealer

The concealer is the step you've been waiting for. When looking for concealer color, look for a flesh-tone option that will work to conceal your color corrector. While also brightening your under-eye area for an even and natural finish.





Image Credits: Indian Express

How to use it:

Apply the concealer in an upside-down triangle shape and blend until even. Same as the corrector

Step #4 Foundation

You have now built the base to which you can apply the foundation to. After you've applied your concealer, you can go ahead and apply whatever else you want! Always wear a foundation that is appropriate for your skin type and addresses your skincare concerns.

Here are two recommendations that will help you in choosing your foundation:

1. Dry skin: Consider using a foundation with a light finish. Like a creamy and light foundation. This type of mixture conceals flaws and gives your skin a healthy glow.

2. Oily skin: Opt for a foundation with a matte finish. It's the best option for you because the formula controls excess oil, revealing a smooth and clear complexion that lasts.

Step # 5 The last step

Yay, we've arrived at the final step. When you're finished with your makeup. It's time to seal the deal. After all, you don't want your efforts to go to waste. Spray and mist over your face in an 'X' and "T" motion, and you're good to go.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mandymadd