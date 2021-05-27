The Best Hijab Materials and Wraps to Survive Summer Weather

Feeling fresh and free in summer is something that worries almost every person out there, especially hijabis. Layers, along with the hijab increase the heat, but that doesn't mean you can't do things to help. We believe that the first and most important step is to find the best hijab material for the summer and the best hijab wraps.

Layering Tricks to Turn Any Outfit Into Hijabi Chic.



The Best Hijab Fabrics and Wraps for Summer:

Hijab materials for hot weather













Image credits: Your Emma

It is better to wear scarves in cotton or linen, especially because they can help absorb sweat easily. If you're looking for a light material that doesn't bother you during a long day, it is preferable to go for chiffon. Also, you could avoid silk fabrics because they're prone to slip easily which annoys a lot of women.

By Farah Emara: A New Turban Brand for Hijabis.



Cotton Bandana









Image credits: Tie Shop

When looking for a good look that does not make you feel too warm, consider a cotton bandana under your hijab, especially if you're wearing a chiffon fabric or light materials that can slip easily. It will also help you absorb any sweat.

How to Wear Maxi Dresses With Your Hijab.



Hijab wraps for hot weather









Image credits: Turban and More, Your Emma

There are many hijab wraps that you can choose for summer so you can feel more fresh and free. A Turban wrap is always a great idea or you can style the loose hijab wrap that is really popular among bloggers.

The Different Chiffon Hijab Styles and Wrap Ideas.



Hijab Color









Image credits: Le Voile Scarfs, Your Emma

The color of your Hijab can really impact how the heat could affect you. So, just like clothes, avoid wearing dark shades like brown and black. Choose scarves in neutral colors like white, ivory, grey, or beige. They're also shades that can match most of your everyday wear.

Red Carpet Dresses That Would Work as Hijab Evening Gowns for You!



Shirt extension for hot summer days





Image credits: Le Voile Scarfs

Because there aren't many stores that sell hijab clothing, women often layer, either with a white shirt, a jacket, or something underneath if the top is too short. Now there is a simple solution in the form of a collar, sleeve, or skirt extension, which allows you to wear your favorite summer clothes comfortably without a lot of layers.