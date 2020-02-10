Oscars 2020: Red Carpet Dresses That Would Work as Hijab Evening Gowns

We previously talked about Oscar dresses that would be perfect for Hijabis and it's always exciting to take a look at the Oscars red carpet dresses and pick the ones that would inspire great hijab evening dresses. At this year's 2020 Oscars there was more than one dress that we think you'd love to see....



Modest Evening Dresses for New Hijabis

A great idea for a hijab evening look, if you're still a new Hijabi looking for ways to make more your older dresses more modest, is picking a long dress and pairing it with an evening coat or cape like Natalie Portman's Dior look and Jane Fonda's as well. These are also great ideas for winter events.







Evening dresses ideas for Hijab from the Oscars





Janelle Monáe, Lilly Singh and Sigourney Weaver's Oscars dresses can really inspire you. They chose long sleeved modest dresses. Sigourney Weaver's dress can inspire those of you looking for a more timeless classic look, while Janelle and Lilly went for bolder choices for those of you wanting something more dramatic.



Hijab Evening Gowns ideas inspired by the Oscars 2020 dresses





There is more than one dress idea from the 2020 Oscars red carpet that you make adjustments to to fit your hijab or taste. Take inspiration from Yousra's regal Zuhair Murad gown or Brie Larson's Celine. They both wore dresses with capes, which a huge trend this year.



