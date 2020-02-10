2
Fashion Header image oscars dresses 2020 can hijab girl choose in occasion fustany ar

| by Mai Atef

Oscars 2020: Red Carpet Dresses That Would Work as Hijab Evening Gowns

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

We previously talked about Oscar dresses that would be perfect for Hijabis and it's always exciting to take a look at the Oscars red carpet dresses and pick the ones that would inspire great hijab evening dresses. At this year's 2020 Oscars there was more than one dress that we think you'd love to see....

Don't forget to see more Hijab dresses ideas inspired the Oscars 2020 red carpet dresses in the gallery below. 

Modest Evening Dresses for New Hijabis

A great idea for a hijab evening look, if you're still a new Hijabi looking for ways to make more your older dresses more modest, is picking a long dress and pairing it with an evening coat or cape like Natalie Portman's Dior look and Jane Fonda's as well. These are also great ideas for winter events. 

undefined

Evening dresses ideas for Hijab from the Oscars 

undefined

Janelle Monáe, Lilly Singh and Sigourney Weaver's Oscars dresses can really inspire you. They chose long sleeved modest dresses. Sigourney Weaver's dress can inspire those of you looking for a more timeless classic look, while Janelle and Lilly went for bolder choices for those of you wanting something more dramatic. 

Hijab Evening Gowns ideas inspired by the Oscars 2020 dresses

undefined

There is more than one dress idea from the 2020 Oscars red carpet that you make adjustments to to fit your hijab or taste. Take inspiration from Yousra's regal Zuhair Murad gown or Brie Larson's Celine. They both wore dresses with capes, which a huge trend this year

Scroll down to see more hijab dresses Inspired by the Oscars 2020 red carpet dresses...


Click here for more Oscars 2020 coverage on Fustany...


Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Brie Larson

Image Credits: Instagram @tribunedit
Brie Larson
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Janelle Monáe

Image Credits: Instagram @jessicasmalls
Janelle Monáe
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Olivia Colman

Image Credits: Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Yousra

Image Credits: Yousra
Yousra
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Jane Fonda

Image Credits: Instagram @fernimorenobook
Jane Fonda
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Regina Murguia

Image Credits: Instagram @murguiaregina
Regina Murguia
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Natalie Portman

Image Credits: Instagram @verdict.ro
Natalie Portman
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Lilly Singh

Image Credits: Instagram @missmalini
Lilly Singh
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dresses for Hijab Evening Dresses

Sandra Oh

Image Credits: Instagram @eliesaabworld
Sandra Oh


Tags: Hijab  Hijab 2020  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Hijab trends  Hijabi  Bridal hijab  Dresses 2020  Evening dresses  Evening wear  Red carpet dresses  Best dressed at the oscars  Oscars  Oscars 2020  Oscars fashion  Modest fashion  Gowns  Yousra 




