See Ellie Goulding and 6 Other Brides Who Chose a Modest Wedding Dress

Recently we've seen more than one modest wedding dress and I think what brought modest wedding dresses to most people's attention was Meghan Markle's wedding dress. I guess a lot of brides tend to stay away from it, worried about losing their figure in the dress or having the white gown be too overflowing and overwhelming. However, as the trend keeps on going, it's showing us that the option is there with beautiful, very elegant and royal looking wedding dresses and what inspired us to write this piece today was Ellie Goulding's wedding dress.





Image Credits: Danny Lawson/PA/Getty Images Via Marie Claire - Matt Porteous Via Elle - PA Via Independent

Ellie Goulding got married on Saturday in a beautiful modest and Victorian inspired Chloé wedding dress. She was very much involved in the design process and helped envision what she loved and wanted to have as a timeless bridal look.





Image Credits: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Via Metro - James Hardisty/PA/Getty Images Via Marie Claire - Female First



Everything about the look was timeless, effortless and elegant. Simplicity was key with her makeup, hair, veil and even flowers. The long sleeved, high neck dress flowed beautifully on the singer and added to her angelic like bridal glow.





Image Credits: MCPIX Via Mirror - MCPIX Via The Sun - PA Via Independent

She married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster Cathedral. The ceremony looked beautiful and among the attendees were Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Sienna Miller, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of York.

Wearing a modest full length and full sleeved wedding gown is all about balance. The dress itself should be structured in one way or another, and the material itself and embroidery make a huge difference in how the dress will or feel when you put it on. So if it's something you're considering, do your research and pinpoint the details you want to add to elevate, balance and structure it. You can start by taking a look at some of the recent celebrity modest wedding dresses...