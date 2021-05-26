How to Wear and Style the Matching Sets From Mango

Wearing a matching set is the new summer trend for 2021, which is why we're here to talk about how to wear and style Mango's matching sets. The versatility of these matching sets is something I love. In this article, I'll show you how to wear and style matching sets from Mango in a variety of ways to make each outfit look unique.

Your Guide to Pick Best Swimsuit for Your Body Shape

Get the full look from Mango

How to Wear and Style the New Tunic Dress from Zara

Here are 7 ways to style your matching sets:

1. Wearing the full set

Image Credits: Mango, Mango, Mango,

The simplest way to style them is wearing them as they are, as a matching set. If you're having one of those days where you can't think of anything to wear, just buy the entire set. Mango has a wide range of options. They have patterned sets and even plain sets for those who don't want to wear prints.

2. Statement handbag and shoes

Image credits: Sassydaily, Atlantic, Wheretoget

To style the matching set simply choose a statement handbag and shoes to complete the look. Alternatively, you could wear a brightly colored headband or hijab. Also camel and brown accessories look great with these matching sets.

3. Unbutton it if you want a more casual look.

Image credits: Zen, Pinterest

Unbuttoning the shirt and wearing it with a top underneath is another fun way to style your matching set. You could opt for a sneaker or a pair of comfortable slip-ons. This look is very fashionable for the summer of 2021.

4. Layer up

Image credits: Howtowearfashion, Pinterest, Pinterest,

Another nice way to style your matching set is to add a layer, which can take your look from casual to formal. If you want your outfit to be more formal, opt for a blazer. A kimono is a great option if you want something flowy. A vest is a great addition to any outfit. A light denim jacket will also make you look very stylish if you get cold easily in the summer.

5. Separately style the pants

Image credits: Stealthelook, Savespendsplurge, Sincerelyjules

Wearing each piece separately is another fun way to style the matching set. You can style the pants in a variety of ways, such as with a graphic tee and a denim jacket if you're feeling chilly. If you're going out at night, a tank top with high heels and a statement bag is another stylish option. Style the pants with a waist bag and a shirt for a casual chic look.

6. For a beach look

Image credits: Viroutendencia, Melaniegigante, Nobadaddiction

If you want to try something new with your swimsuit cover-ups, matching sets are the way to go. Unbutton your matching set top. Alternatively, you can just wear the shirt on its own. You could also just wear the pants and accessorise your outfit to make it more stylish.

7. If you don't feel like wearing pants, try skirts.

Image credits: Mango, Mango, Mango,

Mango also sells matching skirt sets, not only pants sets. Wear a flowy skirt on hot summer days, and mix and match each item. The matching sets can be worn together to create a casual chic look.