How to Clean White Shoes

White shoes are a must have. They literally go with anything and everything. So, keeping them clean is a must. Here’s some hacks to keep them in such pristine condition.

How to Organize Your Closet When Switching out Summer to Winter Clothes

- Remove the insoles and lace, put it in a washing bag and wash it in the washing machine.

- Take a washcloth, dip it in vinegar and rub gently to remove stains.

- With an old toothbrush and soap, carefully scrub any dirt or stains on hard to reach places.

- If you see a little scratch or smudge on your white sneakers, you can touch it up with white nail polish.

- Dilute 1 part of bleach with 5 parts water, dip your toothbrush in the diluted bleach solution and scrub the shoes gently. Then, rinse with warm water.

- Mix equal parts baking soda, vinegar, and hot water into a paste. Dip the toothbrush into your paste and brush it into the fabric of your shoes. Let the paste dry onto the shoes for 3-4 hours before dry brushing to remove the dried paste.

5 Unexpected Baking Soda Hacks and Uses to Make Your Life Easier

- Put a dab of toothpaste on the stained area of your shoes and rub gently with a toothbrush. Let it dry for 10 minutes before wiping thoroughly the toothpaste with a damp washcloth.

- Always let your shoes air dry completely in room temperature. Never use the dryer as the high heat can warp the soles.

While washing your shoes in the washing machine may seem the easiest option, if you are not careful, you can ruin the shoes as some materials are not washing machine friendly like suede and real leather. However, if this is the only option that you have, here’s some tips to try:

Easy Steps and Tips to Help You Clean Your Entire Home Quickly

- Always remove the insoles and lace and place it in a washing bag.

- Toss your shoes along with the washing bag in the washing machine.

- Add a medium amount of liquid detergent. Run the washing machine with cold water on a delicate cycle with an extra rinse to remove lingering soap residue.

- Air dry in room temperature and avoid direct sunlight because it could change the coloring of some shoes.

Knowing the proper way to clean your shoes ensures you'll have each pair for years to come. They'll be ready the moment you need them. Shoes last longer and perform better if they're taken care of.

Main Image Credits: Good Housekeeping