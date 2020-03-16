Easy Steps and Tips to Help You Clean Your Entire Home Quickly

Housework is a daunting chore for many of us, especially newlyweds. But, it's something that has to get done and it will feel incredible afterwards when your home is cleaned and sparkling. So we're showing you how to clean your house fast and efficiently with easy home cleaning steps and tips, so you can spend the rest of the day relaxing and enjoying the cleanliness, having it checked it off your weekly home to do list.

The first home cleaning tip is to actually divide and conquer. If you take one room at a time, you'll be exhausted by the time you finish the second room. Instead, divide your tasks across the rooms. For example, change all the bedsheets in all rooms and then wipe all the mirror then clean all the floors and so on. This way you'll feel like you're moving a lot more quickly and you won't get bored from spending hours in only one room. It could also energize your body.

The second tip is start from the top and outwards and then move your way downwards and inwards. For example, when cleaning dust, clean the balconies, windows, top shelves and ceiling first and then move to the rooms, floors and low surfaces. That way, you can make sure that you're not allowing the dust to transfer from the upper areas to the one's that you've already cleaned below.

Now we let's show you the cleaning steps you could follow to help organize yourself and clean your home faster:

1. Get rid of dust

Make sure you start by getting rid of dust in all the rooms and corners of your home. It is very important to dust it off any high surfaces so it doesn't fall onto your furniture and floors again. It is best to start without water. Use water when there are stubborn fingerprints. You can then wipe them off with a microfiber cloth dampened in water.

2. Spraying the room

After dusting off surfaces in every room, before moving on to the next room, grab a spray bottle filled with water and a tsp of baking soda. Spray it in the air in directions, and the point of this is to let the weight water droplets hold onto any dust that is hanging in the air and fixing it to the ground so you can easily vacuum it later.

3. Changing the bedding and furniture covers

Go from room to room and change the bed sheets, pillow covers and duvets. You can also start re-arranging the cushions on your sofa and changing any furniture throws or covers if you have any.

4. Spraying surface cleaning detergant

To make cleaning easier, spray your cleaning spray on the surfaces and leave it on for a while before wiping and cleaning it. That way it can take time to dissolve any stains or accumulation, especially with the toilet, sinks, bathtubs and the kitchen.

5. Organizing rooms

Get a large box and put all the things that you want to move from one room to another. Start going around rooms to place things in their right place from the box. Put anything that's not in the right place in the box so you can take it with you. Repeat this process in all the rooms until everything is in itsplace.

6. Polishing mirrors and glass surfaces

Use two microfiber cloths, one that's wet and another dry one to polish all the mirrors and glass surfaces.

7. Polishing surfaces

Start polishing all the surfaces and especially those that are always being touched, like remotes and light switches, because they tend to accumulate bacteria and are usually forgotten about when it comes to cleaning. Also use wood polish to clean furniture and parquet floors.

8. The Kitchen and bathroom

As of step 4, you should have already sprayed your surface cleaner to dissolve stains and dirt, so now it should be really easy to clean with brushes or sponges.

9. Cleaning the floors

You can now start wiping the floors all over the house. When it comes to the kitchen and bathroom corners, it is more efficient to use a brush instead of a mop so you can really get in the little nooks and corners and make sure you're getting it really clean.

10. The vacuum cleaner

Use the vacuum cleaner to get any dust remnants left around the house and on the floors. Now you've finished cleaning the house and saved a lot of time.

11. Disinfect the surfaces

Make sure to cleanse all the surfaces of the house from floors, tables and desks to the door handles, bathrooms and sinks, by adding 1/2 cup of chlorine to a bucket of water. Make sure you wear gloves and a mask while doing this to protect yourself from any bacteria or viruses.

From time to time, remember to disinfect the cloths you use to clean by soaking them in 1/2 a cup of chlorine and a water bucket for 15 to 20 minutes, to make sure you're killing any accumulation of bacteria or virus.

12. Disinfect your children's toys

If you have children, you want to protect them from any infections so make sure you collect all their plastic toys, the ones that are not electronic. Mix 1 cup of distilled white vinegar and 1 cup of water. Add around 30 drops of an essential oil, like lavender. Put this mixture in a spray bottle. Spray it onto toys and leave it to sit for 1-2 minutes before wiping it clean with a fresh dampened cloth.

To make sure you're disinfecting the toys from germs you can use 1-part chlorine with 10-parts water. Wipe the toys with the mixture using a cloth and then use another clean cloth, dampened with water to wipe the chlorine off really well to make sure no chlorine is left on the toys. Leave the toys to air dry completely and be careful because chlorine can be toxic if ingested.

