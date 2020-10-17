3 Easy DIY Scented Candles That Will Make Your Home the Coziest This Fall

Fall is a season with special vibes and taste that shows in everything around us: Food (pumpkin recipes), colorful dry tree leaves, Halloween celebrations and costumes, fall scented candles and many other things that add a unique flavor to that time of the year.

How to Make the Fall Essential Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

And because we know how much everyone loves this season's coziness when we bumped into this amazing DIY candle tutorial by The DIY Mommy, we knew we had to share it with you. Here are 3 easy DIY candle recpies to make at home, including how to make DIY soy candles. They will fill your house with the warmest fall vibes!

Easy DIY Kids Halloween Costume Ideas for If You're Running Late

Recipe & Image Credits: YouTube The DIY Mommy

Homemade soy candles recipe:

Soy candles using spices:

1. Use the double boil technique: boil some water in a casserole then put any smaller container you have inside the casserole.

2. Add soy wax flakes (you can find them in the super market) into the smaller container. Use double the amount of the final candle jar you're going to use.

3. Add a candle wick in the center of the jar. It's better to glue it to the jar so that it doesn't move when you pour the melted wax.

How to Make DIY Nourishing Lotion Bars With Essential Oils

N.B. make sure you curl the end part around a pencil/stick/etc to keep the wick up.

4. You can drop a little bar of an orange wax coloring crayon to the melted wax to add a bit of color.

5. Add 1 tsp of each of these spices: cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg then add 1/2 tsp of cloves.

6. Pour your wax mixture in the jar carefully while holding the wick to keep it in place.

7. You can keep it in the fridge if you want it to solidify faster.

An Easy DIY Lip Scrub With Only 3 Ingredients and Fast Results

Candles with essential oils:

1. Carry on the same steps in the previous recipe to create the main candle wax.

2. This time, add about 40-50 drops of essential oil to the melted wax.

3. Pour carefully into a clean jar and let solidify overnight or in the fridge.

This Shower Melt Will Clear up Your Allergy and Sinus Congestion

Soy wax candles with dry flowers/herbs:

Repeat steps 1 to 4 in the first recipe then add vanilla essential oil and some dried flowers, like Lavender in the mixture, then let solidify.

Finally, cut the excess part of the wick and enjoy your homemade cozy smell and vibe!