2
Breast Cancer
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle diy quick diy halloween costumes for kids mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Your Kid's Halloween Costume Is Taken Care of with These Non-Spooky DIYs

There's nothing cuter than a baby dressed up as a cuddly pumpkin for Halloween, but let's get real and creative. You want your kids to be the best dressed trick or treaters out there and they will always remember what you dressed them as in 2018 when they grow up. So how about you make it extra special with an easy DIY? Forget the ready made store costumes, these DIYs are unique and original and will make for a memorable, fun day.

Check out the video below for a step by step guide by Kids Cooking and Crafts, including face art. Also, find some of the cutest DIY-able Halloween costume ideas in the gallery below. Don't forget to take pictures so you can blackmail them when they're older!

 

 Main Image Credits: Instagram @cookiedoughboutique

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!


DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

delineateyourdwelling.com

delineateyourdwelling.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

diys.com

diys.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

brit.co

brit.co
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

redbookmag.com

redbookmag.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

brit.co

brit.co
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

craftymorning.com

craftymorning.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

artsycraftsymom.com

artsycraftsymom.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

Instagram: @lizzieluluandco

Instagram: @lizzieluluandco
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

foozine.com

foozine.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

costume-works.com

costume-works.com
DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

mccoyandco.blog

mccoyandco.blog

You might also like



Tags: Halloween  Halloween costumes  Halloween ideas  Kids  Kids fashion  Outfits  Diy  Diy fashion  Easy diy  Arts and crafts 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑