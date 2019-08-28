9 Places in Egypt to Buy Your Kids the Cutest School Backpacks From

During this time mothers and fathers are looking for school supplies stores and they're especially looking for where to buy school backpacks for kids. Kids often need a new bag every year or every other year, to fit their age, needs and because they get worn out over time. We know you're looking for options to fit your kid's taste and to also fit your budget and requirements. So this list might make your pre-back to school days a whole lot easier.

Here are 9 place to get school backpack bags in Egypt:

Hedeya Stores

Hedeya have a big and really cute collection of unique backpacks that are very bright and colorful. They offer a nice wide range and among them a set where you get the backpack and it's matching water bottle and lunch box.





Our Kids

You can find at our kids a good range of backpacks for the specific age you're looking for, from kindergarten to high school. There a lot of different designs to suit every kids' taste, from cartoons to sports.





Mothercare

This is one of the biggest stores for children supplies in the Middle East. You can find really good quality backpacks with cute designs for your kids. With school around the corner Mothercare make special offers and discounts so you can buy everything your kids need for school. You can follow them Facebook to keep track of everything.





Funky Fish

Most of the bags at Funky Fish really fit teenage girls and their taste. They have simple designs, as well as, bohemian style backpacks. You can also find on their website really cool pencil cases.





Samir & Aly

Samir & Aly are known to have a big collection of school supples, among them school backpacks. They have a lot of different options from simpler basic bags to more ornate ones. As for the prices they have a diverse range to fit anyone's budget.





Her Zone

If your daughter wants a really simple backpack with delicate designs, check out her zone. It is one of the best places for good quality bags and affordable prices. You can take look at their bags on their Instagram account.





Adidas





If you're looking for cool brand logos and graphics, Adidas are awesome for that. They have a lot of different designs that can fit a lot of tastes.





Nike





Nike is also a great option for teenagers. Sometimes it's hard to look for a backpack that is simple and modern, Nike have really chic, modern and active designs. You can check them out on their website.





Centrepoint

Mothers are always trying to look backpacks that their kids will like and ones that will suit their age. Centrepoint is a great place to start looking, especially if you're looking for something on a budget.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @hedeyastores