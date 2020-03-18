Many moms look for creative activities to entertain and play with their kids if they are staying at home for a while. Whether it's due to an emergency situation or just during their vacations, they shouldn't just play on their smart phones or tablets all the time. Kids need to be more active to help keep their minds stimulated and their energies released in a healthy manner, that's why we know you're always on the lookout for fun activities for kids at home.

So today, we bring you 20 creative activities to do with your kids at home and keep them entertained:

You might think that baking desserts or cakes with your kids is too hard, but it's actually not at all. It'll be very fun for them and for you as well, especially if they're making their favorite dessert like a cheese cake, or croissant or even a chocolate cake.

Image credits: Instagram @theblessedmessblog

2. Make a fort from blankets and pillows

One of our favorite memories from our childhood is building castles and forts, and you can do that too with your kids. Use blankets and pillows to make a cool castle with them that they'd love to play in.

3. Recreate an indoor theatre

Another fun activity for your kids to do at home is recreating the feel of a theatre with throw pillows and drapes, maybe even a projector to watch animated movies on at night. You can even make some popcorn and juice to snack on.

4. Play with Legos

Kids always love it when their parents play with them, and Lego sets are toys both children and adults can enjoy. It's also a way to go creative and stimulate your kids' imagination with all the things you can build together.

5. Create a glove puppets theatre

If your kids are 5 years or older, they would love this idea! Make puppets out of old gloves and then bring a big carton box and hide inside it. Use the puppets to tell a fun interactive story that'll brighten their day and yours.

P.S. If you don't have a carton box, you can just hide behind the back of the couch.

6. Drawing and coloring competetions

If your kids love drawing and coloring, you can turn this hobby into fun games and competitions, like the more pictures they color, they get treats.

Image credits: Instagram @barbarabrnova

7. Make a fashion show

Another fun activitiy for your kids to enjoy at home is to pretend to be models in a fashion show. They can go creative with styling their outfits and you can have beautiful memories with them as their photographer taking pictures of them on the runway.

8. Audio Books and Tales

You can dowload or buy audio books for your kids to enjoy every once in a while, you'll be surprised how quiet the house will become once you turn it on.

9. Play with makeup and nail polish

You can turn your day into a pampering session with your kids, dolling them up with kids makeup and cute nail polish colors that they'll love. Don't forget to take lots of pictures of all of you together.

Image credits: Instagram @littlemakeuplovers

10. Become a scientist

In almost every family, you can find the kid that loves science and experiments. Why not entertain them by doing simple science activities like adding vinegar to a small amount of baking soda and watch it fizz.

11. Hide and seek

Who doesn't love to play the classic hide and seek? It was one of my favorite games when I was young and I still play it with kids in my family. You will have lots of fun playing it with your children at home.

12. Monopoly

One of the things you can do with your kids at home is play Monopoly with them, it is always fun and can guarentee you spend a few hours engaged and entertained.

13. Clay play

There has never been a kid who doesn't love playing with clay and making lots of shapes and figures with it. It can be one of the activities kids can do at home to boost their creativity and artistic sense. You can also even make clay at home to protect them from chemicals.

14. Charades

It is one of the best games that both children and adults love, where that each person acts out a movie or show without speaking and only through gesture. If you have a big family, it can be divided into two teams.

15. Singing Games

This is so fun for kids, you can create song and dance competitions where the kids pick a song that they can perform and dance to and you can even share it with your friends and family later on.

16. Blowing bubbles

Wasn't this everyone's favorite. If you don't have a store bought bubble blower, you can add some soap to a bowl and use straws to create bubbles.

17. Jumping rope

Most children love games with a lot of movement, so they will love this one. You can even do competitions and challenges.

18. Treasure hunt

Hide some things around the house like sweets or small gifts and have them go around the house looking for the treasure!

19. Jenga

Who doesn't love Jenga? Even we still play it. It can definitely help entertain your children at home.



Image Credits: Instagram @familia_pumpkin

20. Musical Chairs

How many are you? 4. Grab 3 chairs, place them in a circle, play music and walk around the chairs in a circle. The person responsible for the music (who isn't participating) gets to stop the music at any random time and you all have to sit down as quickly as possible. The last one standing loses and leaves the game. Now remove a chair and so on...

