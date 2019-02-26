Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Dresses That Would Work as Hijab Evening Gowns

To get inspired for an idea, dress or outfit, you need to see a concept that captures your attention and fits your taste and style. The execution doesn't have to be the same, but you can adapt it to your taste and wardrobe choices. Looking at these Oscars 2019 red carpet dresses can open your mind to hijab fashion choices and allow you to see the items you see in stores differently. That why you're showing you the 2019 Oscars gowns for hijab evening dresses ideas.

Maybe you never thought that a metallic suit (see image 6) would be great for an evening look, and now you might want to try it on. You might have never thought of pairing your skirt and long sleeve shirt with a statement belt for a 'dress looking' outfit for your night out (see image 7). Or you want to go to your tailor with a new idea, but you don't know where to start...

Looking at these red carpet dresses below you can start to image how you can fit them for your hijab, with a bit of tailoring or even lace addition. We also included 3 suits on the red carpet, for when you're looking for something fierce and unconventional.

There's also an actual hijab red carpet look by Fatma Al Remaihi! Fatma is the CEO of Doha Film Institute and she looked gorgeous on the red carpet.