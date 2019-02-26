2
Oscars 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion oscars 2019 red carpet dresses for hijab evening dresses mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Dresses That Would Work as Hijab Evening Gowns

To get inspired for an idea, dress or outfit, you need to see a concept that captures your attention and fits your taste and style. The execution doesn't have to be the same, but you can adapt it to your taste and wardrobe choices. Looking at these Oscars 2019 red carpet dresses can open your mind to hijab fashion choices and allow you to see the items you see in stores differently. That why you're showing you the 2019 Oscars gowns for hijab evening dresses ideas

Maybe you never thought that a metallic suit (see image 6) would be great for an evening look, and now you might want to try it on. You might have never thought of pairing your skirt and long sleeve shirt with a statement belt for a 'dress looking' outfit for your night out (see image 7). Or you want to go to your tailor with a new idea, but you don't know where to start...

Looking at these red carpet dresses below you can start to image how you can fit them for your hijab, with a bit of tailoring or even lace addition. We also included 3 suits on the red carpet, for when you're looking for something fierce and unconventional. 

There's also an actual hijab red carpet look by Fatma Al Remaihi! Fatma is the CEO of Doha Film Institute and she looked gorgeous on the red carpet. 

For more Oscars 2019 coverage keep following our Oscars tag.


Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford
1 of 18
Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford
Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture
2 of 18
Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture
Image Credits: Vogue
Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture
3 of 18
Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture
Helen Mirren
4 of 18
Helen Mirren
Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra
5 of 18
Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra
Awkwafina in Dsquared2
6 of 18
Awkwafina in Dsquared2
Christine Lahti in Romona Keveža
7 of 18
Christine Lahti in Romona Keveža
Allison Janney in Pamella Roland
8 of 18
Allison Janney in Pamella Roland
Gabriela Rodriguez
9 of 18
Gabriela Rodriguez
Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera
10 of 18
Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera
Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture
11 of 18
Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture
Irina Shayk in Burberry
12 of 18
Irina Shayk in Burberry
Melissa McCarthy in Brandon Maxwell
13 of 18
Melissa McCarthy in Brandon Maxwell
Olivia Colman in custom Prada
14 of 18
Olivia Colman in custom Prada
Maya Rudolph
15 of 18
Maya Rudolph
Sarah Kate Ellis
16 of 18
Sarah Kate Ellis
Image Credits: Vogue
Holland Taylor
17 of 18
Holland Taylor
Fatma El Remaihi
18 of 18
Fatma El Remaihi



You might also like



Tags: Hijab  Hijab 2019  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Hijab trends  Hijabi  Bridal hijab  Dresses 2019  Party dresses  Red carpet dresses  Best dressed at the oscars  Oscars 2019  Oscars fashion  Modest fashion  Gowns  Pantsuits  Suits  Evening dresses  Evening wear  Dior  Burberry  Tom ford 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑