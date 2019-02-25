Oscars 2019: All the Celebrity Fashion Moments on the Red Carpet

At last it is time for the 2019 Academy Awards... The 2019 Oscars red carpet just started and we can not be more excited! As always, the first lady we always wait to take a peek at her Oscars look is the gorgeous Raya Abirached who rocks today a stunning royal blue embellished dress as seen in this video from her Instagram page:

But tonight, Raya is not the only Arab lady we are dying to see on the Oscars' red carpet... for as you all know, the beautiful actress and director Nadine Labaki's movie Caupernaum is nominated for Best Foreign film. Win or not, you already made us proud Nadine!

Now enough with the award talk and let's get to the celebrity fashion on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

Keep refreshing as we will update this article throughout the whole night.