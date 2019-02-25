19 Interesting Facts You Need to Know About Oscar Winner Rami Malek

Rami Malek, 2019 Academy Award winner is the current obsession of everyone. Besides his charm and good looks, Rami Malek is a very interesting personality and incredibly talented actor! These 18 facts about Rami Malek will amaze you, so let’s get started.

1. Rami Malek was born in Los Angeles, California.

2. Rami Malek’s parents are Egyptian, so that makes the Golden Globe winner an Egyptian/American actor.

3. Rami’s full name is Rami Said Malek.

4. Rami Malek was born on May 12th, 1981.

5. This means that Rami Malek is a Taurus!

6. Rami Malek has an identical twin brother called Sami, and an older sister who’s a doctor.

7. Rami once tricked a professor by replacing his brother during a test that involved acting out a monologue to help graduate UCLA!

8. Rami Malek graduated from Notre Dame high school. His high school colleagues were Rachel Bilson and Kirsten Dunst.

9. Rami Malek has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Evansville University, Indiana.

10. Rami Malek’s father used to be a tour guide in Cairo, and his mother was an accountant.

11. Rami Malek’s started acting since 2004, but it wasn’t until 2006 that he got his first major role as the charming Egyptian Pharaoh Ahkmenrah at the Ben Stiller hit movie "Night at the Museum."

12. In 2012, Rami Malek played the role of the Egyptian Vampire in the "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2."

13. As for 2015...that was Rami Malek’s lucky year, when he got the lead role of Elliot Alderson in the critically acclaimed USA Network television series Mr. Robot.

14. Rami Malek was nominated seven times in 2016, only for Mr. Robot for the best actor award.

15. Rami Malek won two major awards out of the seven nominations; Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Award, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

16. He was nominated for a Golden Globe 3 times, and got his first win this year for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rasphody. He also won a SAG and a BAFTA award this year for the same role.

17. He won an Oscar in 2019, also for his role In Bohemian Rasphody. This role as Freddie Mercury has gained him even more attention, he said it was the hardest job of his life.

18. Rami is Currently dating his co-star in Bohemian Rhapsody Lucy Boynton.

19. Rami Malek fell in love with London while he promoting the film, and during an interview after the BAFTAs he said he's currently looking for a place to live there.





Main Image Credits: The Washington Post