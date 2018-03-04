Oscars 2018: All the Celebrities Red Carpet Dresses, and Glamorous Looks

The Oscars 2018 big night is finally here, and all of your favorite celebrities are dressed up for the big night! As always, Fustany is here to keep you up-to-date with the best-dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet. Raya Abirached was the first to arrive in a beautiful Tony Ward gown, and right after her, was E's presenter Giuliana Rancic, who also appeared in a beautiful gown made by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Chakra.

As you can see, celebrities are not wearing black dresses this time, instead, they are only wearing the 'Time's Up' pin to continue supporting women who have been suffering from powerful men's abuse for years in silence.

Now, scroll down to see all the celebrities red carpet dresses, and glamorous looks.