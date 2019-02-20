Video: Try Not to Cry When You See the Oscars Most Memorable Moments

Go down the memory lane with us to see the, the happy ones, the sad ones, and even the funny ones. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio won his first and long-awaited? Well, we do, and we remember how emotional and happy we felt for Leo. We also remember Julia Roberts' iconic speech when she won for the first time in 2001 and her hysterical laugh.

From Sidney Poitier's historical Oscars speech to the most tweeted selfie ever, watch 20 of the Oscars most memorable moments ever in the video below...

But first let's talk about some of our favorite 2018 Oscar moments that caught us off guard with shock, laughter and emotion.

All eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence for her spontaneity and quirkiness on the red carpet and in the hall, as the cameras caught her as she climbed between the chairs during commercial breaks.





Helen Mirren on a jet Ski? On the Oscars stage? Yeah. That happened. The Jet Ski represented a gift she and the host, Jimmy Kimmel, would present to the actor with the shortest acceptance speech.





Everyone was moved by Gary Oldman's Oscar win. His incredible career and performance has touched so many of us for years. So it was a pivotal moment last year to watch him win his second Oscar nomination.

Now don't miss out on the video below! We cry every time we see it...



