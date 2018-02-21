Jennifer Lawrence's 2018 Looks Will Make Your Jaws Drop

From Versace to Dior, Jennifer Lawrence has stunned the world with her most recent red carpet looks in 2018 . Through promoting her new movie, "Red Sparrow," and attending the BAFTA Awards , she managed to pull off the sexy, playful and glamorous look. If you're as excited as we are about her 2018 style journey, take a look at these most recent Jennifer Lawrence looks.

