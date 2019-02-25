Oscars 2019: Tutorials for the Red Carpet Makeup Looks Everyone Wants

The Oscars red carpet makeup looks are always a constant inspiration for me, not just for my evening makeup looks and interest in the latest makeup trends, but even as a way to study and admire makeup artists' talents in giving the celebrities bold, beautiful, camera ready looks that work so well with their hair and gowns. This year's 2019 Oscars makeup looks were stunning; simple and elegant yet interesting and fashion forward.

So in true Oscars fashion and in an ode to beauty bloggers, youtubers and makeup artists, we're picking out our favorite makeup looks from this year's Oscars red carpet and matching them with similar makeup tutorials that are inspired by the same idea. The tutorials are not exactly like the red carpet looks but have tips or similar techniques and colors that will help you achieve a similar look. So you can not just admire, but also pull out your brushes and learn how to do these Oscars makeup looks yourself. In a couple of days the makeup youtube world will start recreating the exact red carpet looks and we can't wait to see how these talents put their creative touches.

Take a look at these 'inspired by the same/similar concept' Oscars 2019 makeup tutorials:

1. Jennifer Lopez









2. Lady Gaga









3. Danai Gurira









4. Charlize Theron





5. Emma Stone





6. Emilia Clarke





7. Lucy Boynton





8. Krysten Ritter





9. Elsie Fisher





All Image Credits: Getty Via PopSugar