Ramadan 2020
How to Easily Fill in Your Eyebrows in 4 Steps!

May 18, 2020 05:15 PM | by Mai Atef

We all have eyebrow gaps, which can sometimes look odd and annoying, especially if you're used to full and defined brows. The fastest solution here is makeup. With a few simple steps you can very easily learn how to fill in your eyebrows to remove these little gaps and make them look more defined.

What better way to show these steps than with an eyebrow tutorial? You only need these 4 tools below to follow along these every simple 4 steps...

What to use instead of an eyebrow pen?

Eyebrow tools:


- Eyebrow Spoolie

- Angled Eyebrow brush

- Eyebrow powder

- Eyebrow Gel

Tags: Brow gel  Eyebrows  Eyebrows lol  Beauty  Beauty 101  Makeup video  Videos  Makeup tutorial  Tutorial 



