How to Easily Fill in Your Eyebrows in 4 Steps!

We all have eyebrow gaps, which can sometimes look odd and annoying, especially if you're used to full and defined brows. The fastest solution here is makeup. With a few simple steps you can very easily learn how to fill in your eyebrows to remove these little gaps and make them look more defined.

What better way to show these steps than with an eyebrow tutorial? You only need these 4 tools below to follow along these every simple 4 steps...

What to use instead of an eyebrow pen?

Eyebrow tools:





The Best Eyebrow Products to Get You Thicker Fuller Brows!



- Eyebrow Spoolie

- Angled Eyebrow brush

- Eyebrow powder

- Eyebrow Gel

How To Make a DIY Tinted Brow Gel At Home In 5 Minutes...

