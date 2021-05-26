7 Brow Waxes and Soaps to Try for That 'Bushy Fluffy Brow' Look

We all know the bushy fluffy brow look has been all the rage for a while now, and I'm personally still in love with it and will remain to be in love for probably years to come. I've seen reviews from soap brows to intense brow gels and of course brow wax. A lot of them leave the brows put in place and of course help achieve modern fluffy brows. However, I was still curious to see more of what's on the market...what are some of the best brow products for fluffy brows? And I wanted to see the 'fluffy brow' products being made here by local Egyptian brands.

Note: Don't forget to read the product instructions on how to use them for the best results. Also remember that these types of products, especially the wax and soap, take some getting used to. Watching tutorials and techniques online could really help.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax

This came out recently and when I saw the campaign I knew I had to have. I still don't but have seen some talk online about it, and magazine have it on their 'best brow waxes' lists. You don't need a lot of it, so start slow and use it to lift and shape your brows however you want. You should see the reviews online, looks amazing! Also, it's cruelty free.

Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax

Another product with a lot of love online. This one is by makeup artist Patrick TA and it comes in a clear formula and another tinted one. It also has glycerine and olive oil to help condition the brows. The online before and after pics look great!

I personally have and LOVE this. It's the closest thing I have that can give me that fluffy look, but what it can really do incredibly is keep those brows in place all day. Seriously, they don't move. I have thick brow hair and this is the only thing I've tried that can shape them up and keep them there for long hours. It's also clear, doesn't flake or affect the shading I've done with a brow pencil or pen.

Brow soaps from local Egyptian brands:

The Bushy Brows Soap

This Egyptian product is a brow soap that people have been really curious about online. Their brand right now only does this brow soap, along with a rose hydrating facial spray that you can use to wet the soap.



Trace Cosmetics Brow Soap

This product comes with a Spoolie and in this really cool packaging. It is described to have an 'instant thickening effect' and hold the brows in place. It's ingredients are glycerin and Jojoba oil.



Beauty By Heidy Brow Soap

This brand by the Egyptian actress Heidy Karam and her brow soap has glycerin, Jojoba oil and Vitamin E. Also all of her products are natural.



Caroline Beauty Brow Styling Soap

This is also a natural cosmetics Egyptian brand. This comes with a Spoolie and has Glycerin, coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, vitamin E.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nikki_makeup