5 Natural Home Remedies to Quickly Get Rid of Eyebrow Dandruff!

Eyebrow dandruff is one of the most annoying skin issues. A lot of girls tend to experience eyebrow dandruff, especially those with dry skin or after a summer vacation when the tan starts to fade off or the skin is peeling (apply sunscreen girls!).

There are a couple of solutions for eyebrow dandruff that do not include any harmful chemicals to the skin. Here are 5 natural home remedies to treat eyebrow dandruff....

Warm up 1 Tbsp of almond oil and apply it your eyebrow area. Do this every night before your sleep and wash it off in the morning with cold water. Repeat this everyday until you get the desired results.

Almond oil acts as an antibacterial, it cleanses the skin and removes dead skin cells around this eye area, that could be the cause of the eyebrow dandruff. It also helps with the growth of the hair follicles.

2. Tea Tree Oil

Add a Tbsp of tea tree oil in a glass bowl and place it in the microwave for a few short minutes. Dip a piece of cotton in the warm oil and dab it really well on the eyebrow area. Leave it in for 10 minutes and wash with warm water. Repeat this 3 times a day until you get rid of the eyebrow dandruff.

Tea tree oil contains strong anti-fungal properties that aid with healthy and easy riddance of eyebrow dandruff.

3. Olive Oil

Warm up 1 Tbsp of olive oil in a glass bowl in the microwave. Massage the eyebrows with the oil and leave it on for a couple of minutes. Place a warm towel over the eye area for 15 minutes. Wash off the oil remains with warm water.

Note: You can repeat this remedy daily until you get rid of the brow dandruff.

4. Aloe Vera

Apply Aloe Vera on a piece of cotton and pat it on the eyebrow area. Leave it on for 5 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. You can repeat this daily to get rid of the brow dandruff in a natural and quick way.

5. Lemon Juice

Mix a Tbsp of lemon juice with 1/4 a cup of water. Dip a piece of cotton in the mixture and dab onto the brow area, leaving it on for 5 minutes and then washing off with cold water. You can repeat this twice a day in order to start getting rid of the dandruff. Lemon is an antibacterial, which could be the cause of the dandruff.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @nikki_makeup