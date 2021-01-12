12 Makeup Tips for Your 20s and 30s and the Products to Try Out

Makeup can get overwhelming and so we're giving you some makeup tips depending on your age. For your 20s and 30s, things are pretty similar. You want something that works, is quick and lasts all day. So, here are some makeup must haves for your 30s and 20s...

13 Mascara Hacks Every Woman Should Know

1. Primer

Primer is a basic step that you should do to enhance the look of you base and make it last longer. In your 20s and 30s, with errands, work and general daily life, you want your makeup to look good and stay in place for as long as possible. A primer will help you do that. If you have oily skin, it will increase its longevity and for people with dry skin, it smoothes out the skin and minimizes the appearance of dry patches. Certain primers can also refine the look of pores and fine lines. This one below hydrates the skin and makes it look fresh, healthy and dewy. When shopping look for a primer that dresses your skin concerns and priorities.

10 Trendy Lipstick Colors You Should Be Wearing This Winter

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer

2. Foundation

Try not to use foundation everyday so you can let your skin breathe. In the morning you can use a light foundation for a more natural and fresh morning look that's not too heavy for morning hassles. In the evenings you can go for more coverage and perfecting foundation for special events and pictures. Make sure you buy a foundation that's suitable for your skin type. Matt foundations are good if you have oily skin or you want something to blur pores and lines. If you have dry or dull skin you can go for more dewy foundations.

Take a Look at 7 of the Best Foundations for Oily Skin

Bourjois Air Mat 24H Foundation

3. Concealer

Concealer is essential in the makeup bag, especially if you don't want to wear foundation everyday. It can help cover dark circles or any imperfections you could want to cover. If you're going to be out all day, try not to go for really thick concealers so they don't crease. Or you could top them with powder to help it stay in place.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Concealers can also help balance the skin and correct blemishes and imperfections. Yellow toned concealers are brightening, orange ones are for dark spots and green helps counteract redness. For application, make sure you blend them really well before topping them with neutral skin-colored concealer.

With a Sex Life: What to Avoid Doing and Using on Your Vagina

NYX Color Correcting Cream Concealer

4. Eyebrows

Eyebrows are the pillar of the face. They can completely change how a person looks. Try not to over pluck your eyebrows because they really frame the face and bring it a lot of youth and life. You can fill in any gaps you have with an eyebrow pen or pencil. This one below is good for filling in gaps and thickening with color. Eyebrow pens or thinner pencils are great for drawing on realistic hair like strokes. Just make sure you use the spoolie to blend and keep checking how they look brushed up. Don't go heavy handed at the front of the brows so they don't look too block-y.

For Ages 15-30: The Most Common Hair Problems and Their Treatments

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

5. Contouring

If you want to give the face more structure and dimension, you can start playing around with contouring and highlighting. This sculpts the face, showing more prominent features and defining things like the cheekbones, jaw line and nose. They key is to blend blend blend and add thin layers as you go. Also pick shades that are not too dark or too light. A color that creates a faint shadow not a harsh line.

L'Oreal Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contour Kit

6. Eye makeup

Most of us jump to the eye makeup right away without the prepping the lids, which can make a huge difference in how your eye makeup looks and lasts. An eye primer smoothes out the lids creating a nice base for the eyeshadow to stick on. It also intensifies the pigment of powder shadows, makes blending easier and help it last longer.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

7. Mascara

We all know how much mascara completely transforms a makeup look and even our eyes. It open up the eyes and bring out the beauty of eye makeup. You want a mascara that is thickening, lengthening and easy to apply without being clumpy, so that you don't have to go over it with a clean brush or eyelash comb. Try out this one below...

Covergirl Clump Crusher Extensions

8. Highlighter

Highlighter is really flattering and an easy way to make your skin look healthy and glowy. You can use cream or powder. You can highlight the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, under the brow bone, Cupid's bow and inner eye corner. Highlighter pens like these are great because they're so easy to use and blend out. Just make sure you don't highlight over any blemish, pimple or anything you don't want to emphasize.

Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick

9. Change up the lip game

If you have't already, you need to try out wearing red lipstick or any statement bold lip. A red lip can completely transform a face, with minimal effort. You might not even need mascara. Try out different colors and find one that make you feel beautiful. We recommend you start with reds and deeper mauve-rose tones.

Nars Lipstick

10. Use the right tools

Brushes and tools can really elevate the makeup game. Although you can do a great makeup look using your fingers only, brushes can your life easier and blending flawless. Invest in high quality brushes and wash them frequently! A damp beauty blender will also help perfect your base makeup, making your coverage look more natural and one with your skin.

25 Things to Do in Your 20s and 30s to Help You Fully Enjoy Life

11. Take off your make-up before bed

You should never sleep with your makeup on, it's bad for your skin. Make sure you cleanse the face properly, removing any traces of makeup. Waterproof mascara can be incredibly annoying to remove, so using a makeup remover like this will help you out.

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover

12. Makeup Tutorials

Fresh Dewy makeup tutorial for your 20s





Natural everyday makeup for your 30s

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nawalsari