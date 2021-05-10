The Top 5 Egyptian Makeup Brands That Are 100% Natural

We all love makeup, and there is nothing more fun than playing around with different makeup looks. However, we all face a very common problem, which is that applying makeup on your face daily harms our skin, because most makeup contains many chemical compounds that has a negative effect on the skin. So, that being said, why not go for natural cosmetics? We decided to look for Egyptian brands that specialize in making natural makeup, not only are we proud of the amazing products they’ve created, but the quality of their products is really good, and you should only apply really good products on your skin.

So, we gathered some of the best Egyptian natural makeup products out there..

Top 5 Egyptian brands that are 100% natural:

1. Caroline Beauty

Did you ever think that you can prepare your own lipstick, according to the shade of color that you prefer, and all this from 100% natural ingredients? Well, this is what the Egyptian brand Caroline Beauty is known for. It offers you the option to design your lipstick according to your taste. Caroline Beauty is also known for it its brightening body skin oil, which gives your skin a radiant glow during the summer and is made of ALL natural ingredients, so you can use their products safely and without any worries.

2. Base Beauty

This brand was designed be a female pharmacist, she put her passion into producing a brand that is 100% natural. What struck me most about this brand, was a video of their variety of bronzers. It can be used as a lipstick, highlighter, blush or even a contour pencil. Which means, you won’t have to spend a lot on many makeup products, because just one of the Base Beauty products will actually be enough.

3. Noon

Now, this Egyptian brand, Noon provides a variety of cosmetics and skin care products, and they’re all made from 100% natural ingredients. You will find hair care products, natural skin masks, and all this in addition to pure oils. As for the makeup, it provides you with creamy tints in three colors, and you can use it as a blush or lipstick.

4. Essentials

Another popular Egyptian makeup and skincare brand that is 100% natural; is Essentials. It creates all its products with skin-safe and approved ingredients, from makeup like lipstick, highlighter and tints, to skincare products like lotion, day cream and more.

5. Beauty by Heidy

This Egyptian makeup brand belongs to Egyptian artist Heidy Karam, who is known for her passion for makeup. Through her brand, she provides eyeshadow in a variety of colors, as well as their versatile eyeliner, that can also be used with drawing your eyebrows, in addition to their wide variety of lipstick shades.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @fusunlindner