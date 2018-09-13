Our Beauty Guru Gives You Her Secrets to the Ultimate at Home Steam Facial

Our beauty guru Beesan is back with more tricks up her sleeve. Her love for skincare and facials got her mastering her very own at home facial, including a steam bath. For when your skin's in need of a proper cleanse and glow, this is going to be your go to. If you've been wondering how you can give your skin a professional-like treatment facial at home, follow the steps below.

1. Use a steamer to steam your face for a maximum of 10 minutes. If you don't have a steamer, you can replace it with a bowl of hot water, and use a towel over your head to isolate the steam. During the 10 minutes, lift your head a couple of times to wipe with cotton pads using rose water.



2. Apply a mud or clay mask to pull out all the impurities while your pores are still open. Beesan uses the Himalaya Arabia Fairness Mask. Steam for atleast 3 minutes if you want the mask to go deeper.

3. When the mask dries, gently wipe off the mask with warm water. Don't rub hard because you're skin might react from it's sensitivity.

4. Apply a sheet mask for 15 minutes, here is one of our favorites. If you don't have a sheet mask, use 1 tsp of honey mixed with 1 tsp of yogurt.

5. With the mask on, massage your face with a face roller. Beesan loves using an ice roller, and she reviewed some of her favorite rollers. If you don't have one, your hands are also a great tool, check out how she used her hands on our Instagram 'Beauty Gurus' highlight.

6. Apply your favorite moisturizer to hydrate your skin nicely. She uses Jlo's secret weapon, the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream.

Main Image Credits: Jessi Burrone Photography via Lauren Conrad