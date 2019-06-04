My Top 7 Skincare Products for Instantly Reviving My Skin

It is a must for me, that while I have skincare products that I use everyday for longterm effects, to also have You know when you've been exhausted and brushing your teeth and removing your makeup takes every once of energy you have? I get those days... A lot and even though my love for skincare never wavers, we still tend to take a little time off from each other, one that I tend to regret.

My skin is a 'must be fed constantly' type of skin. It loves a regular routine, so when this isn't the case, it suffers, wether it's from breakouts, enlarged pores or dehydration, dryness and dulness. All of a sudden I have an event coming up or I just want to quickly reverse what has happened. So, this is when I go to the products below, especially if I don't have time to do a hardcore facial or routine and I need 2 or 3 things to do the job and do it well.





This has stayed in my bathroom for over a year and a half now. It is perfect for me because I tend to stay away from physical exfoliants or scrubs for the face. It really revives the skin and using it twice a week makes a huge difference. I can instantly notice right away after using it that my face is brighter and the unevenness is a bit more balanced.





Glossier call it a reset button for your skin and yes, clay masks are that magical. I can't run out of a clay, I always have on hand and I love trying new ones. This is my most recent purchase and I'm in love. It really cleans up the skin and gets rid of excess oils and build up or dirt. What I especially love about it, that was really surprising, is how hydrating it is. Clay makes usually dry out the skin a little. This is cleans the skin and hydrates at the same time.





This L'Oréal clay mask is also great, I'm alternating between it and Glossier's. I go to this one when I'm in need of a more intense purification and when my skin is really oily and pores extremely enlarged and full of whiteheads. The Glossier one is slightly gentler.

Gentle Facial Cleansing Tool





I don't own a Foreo, yet, but I bought a similar device recently that is a lot smaller and I have been using it with my cleanser when I've neglected my face for a couple of days. It takes your cleansing to the next level. It very gently gets into all the little nooks around your face and cleans it well without being too harsh. I also love that in morning, it wakes up my face and the massaging movement stimulates the blood circulation which give my face an instant awake and healthier look.





I love this sheet mask. So much. This one, especially, whenever I've had a difficult week or I have a wedding coming up, I put this is on and it really does instantly combat the fatigue and dullness in my skin. I have a feeling It actually brings more redness (not irritation, a healthy flush) to my cheeks.





When I want to take my sheet mask's results even further. I bring out another secret weapon...the ice roller. With the sheet mask it helps the moisture and it's benefits sink in further and, also I noticed, last longer. An ice roller alone is also incredible. In the mornings, I wake up with puffy and tired skin. Using the ice roller on cleansed skin instantly wakes me up and starts to de-puff any extra puffiness, as well as, firms my skin.





If you're looking for a glow. Use this before bed every night and you will not believe the results. I recently finished my bottle and It's breaking my heart writing this now, knowing it will take me a while to get a new one, because this is 'healthy glowing skin' in a bottle. It is a thick oil, however, so if that's something you're afraid of, keep that in mind. My skin always feels incredible the next day after using it, so I love it and will definitely repurchase it.





Of course all of these are not as effective alone, but for me combining at least 2 or 3 (if I can and have time...all of them) is really effective.





*Disclaimer: What works for my skin won't necessarily work for you. These are the things that I have found to enhance my skin and it's texture but make sure before you try and purchase any of the above to make sure non of the ingredients clash with your skin's needs or allergies.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @kendramorous