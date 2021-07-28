11 Influencers Who Wowed Us With Their Trendy Summer Outfits

I'm sure we all had a wonderful long vacation where we got to travel, spend time with our families, or play with our pets. We enjoy seeing what influencers are wearing and are inspired by their stylish outfits. It's summer, and we get to travel a lot, so we're always looking for new ideas. That's why this article will be useful for you; I'll tell you who wore what so far during the summer holiday. Let's take a look at some of our favorite summer outfits worn by influencers.

This summer, swimsuit cover-ups are very fashionable. If you're not sure how to wear it, take a look at how Hadia Ghaleb wore her matching cover-up with her swimsuit. Is Hadia setting a new trend? Personally, I enjoy mixing and matching my bikini sets, and Hadia Ghaleb has just proved that I can do so.





Noha Elsherbiny showed us how to style the 90s bandana look while still looking fashionable, so if you don't know how to style it, just pair it with oversized glasses and layer up a few necklaces and you're ready to go to the beach. Chunky platforms are very popular this season, and wearing them to the beach will give you a very fashionable look; pair them with your swimsuit and a colorful cover-up.



Jumpsuits are both comfortable and stylish. If you're not sure how to style your favorite jumpsuit, do as Aya Elshehaby and pair it with a light cardigan and heels for a casual chic look. The tie-dye craze isn't going away, and we're all aware of it. If you're not sure how to style your accessories or hijab with a tie-dye outfit, stick to two colors, such as black and white.











Kimonos are slowly making their way back into the fashion world. And if you want to go for a beach look, just pair your kimono with denim shorts and boho sliders like Nourhanne Eissa and you're ready to go! Matching sets are very in this year, and we've seen various styles and colors of this trend, but if you're not a big fan of wearing many colors, do like Nourhanne Eissa and go for an all black matching set and pair it with black accessories for a nice night look.



Berna Ibrahim is just showing us how to wear a tight dress and show off your adorable baby bump for the future mamas out there! If you want to spice up your look, pair your tight dress with a kimono. We love how Berna paired her purple sliders with an orange dress, especially since the color blocking trend is on.











We all know that wearing white on hot summer days is the best option, and Farah Emara proved it. If you want to add another color to your outfit, go for a light creme or beige color that will still make you look effortlessly chic.



Yellow is a daring color that can be hard to pull off, but Menna El Fakahany showed us how to wear it in style in an all-ruffled yellow dress! The simplest trick is to avoid using too many colors and instead stick to beige. When you have a printed matching set, it can be difficult to know what color shoes to wear with it. The simple solution is to follow Menna's lead and stick to one color. She dazzled us in a printed matching set paired with blue sliders. If you're looking for a dress for a night out and want something simple in the front and party in the back, look for a dress with a sexy back cut.











One of my favorite trends that I will never get tired of seeing is matching sets that can be dressed for a morning or night look. Zeina El Fakahany styled her colorful tulle set for a morning look, but if you want to dress it for a night look, just pair it with heels and you're ready to go. If you want to go for a simple, laid-back look, go for the simplest option: a white dress.



We all know that satin wrap scarves are very popular this year, and we've seen people wear them in a variety of ways, including as beach cover-ups. Toka Fouda styled in a hijab-friendly and one-of-a-kind way! as a belt, and we absolutely adore the look.









If you're tired of wearing shorts to the beach, try a simple long printed dress like Deena Elkhattam and you'll look stylish and have changed up your look from wearing shorts all the time. If you're going out at night and want to wear something simple, follow in Deena's footsteps and opt for a simple short rose dress with trendy see-through heels.



The animal print trend has been trendy for a while and its not going anywhere. If you find it hard to wear animal print with your hijab, take some tips from Salma Khattab and style a zebra print shirt with simple white pants and all black shoes and bag. Wear a brightly colored handbag, such as purple or green, to add a pop of color.

