These Egyptian Brands Will Complete Your Look This Summer

The summer season has begun with all its summer trips, and travels to the beaches. And ofcourse with that, the summer packing for weekends and long trips has started. Packing your clothes for the beach and weekends can be so much, which is why today, we are recommending pieces of clothing and accessories suitable for the beach this summer. All you need is one or two pieces from these Egyptian brands, and your summer look will be complete. Just mix and match them with a few of your pieces and we guarantee you'll look great and in tune with the summer 2021 trends.

1. Socias beach cover ups

Whether you are veiled or not, beach cover ups is a must have this summer! It’s practical, light and is the perfect touch to your swimsuit or burkini.





2. Short dress from Bazic

This design suits all body shapes, especially the hourglass body and the pear-shaped body. Don’t shy away from the pattern of this piece, it will work and the knot at the wait area will define your curves.





3. Afro-Inspired Sets from Sas Corner

The prints of Sas Corner are truly one of a kind, literally, the brand custom makes their designs, so you won’t find another piece similar to this. It’s also made of Rosaline, a light material that is suitable for the summer season.





4. Kimono by Ascia

One of the pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe is a kimono. It works on everyone and for all ages. It’s the kind of piece that won’t restrict you in any way, actually it will add to your outfit. It’s super practical and goes really well with your swimsuit or burkini. Actually it can also work with any other outfit you want to rock in the summer.









5. Kaftan dress from Myne

One of my favorite pieces for the sea and beach is the kaftan. It’s the perfect combination between feminine and minimalist. Made of linen, it’s very suitable for the summer heat, and comes with a long belt, you can tie it in several ways around your waist. Its seamless sleeve cut makes it light and easy to move in too.





6. Sandals

Your beach look is just not complete without a beautiful pair of sandals, with a light design and colors to give your look the ultimate summer twist. Color block with your sandals, add a beach bag and your’re good to go. The Latest Summer Sandal Trends in 2021 and Where to Shop for Them

7. Sets from Bazic

Bazic brand has many designs of beach sets, so you can choose what suits your style and body shape. If you have broad shoulders, just avoid the off shoulder design, and if you have a pear body, stay away from the side slit in the skirts, so not to draw attention to the buttocks area.





8. Wide Leg Linen Pants

Wide leg linen pants are trending big time this summer. You’ll definitely find them in all colors, pick your favorite and pair it with a crop top, and a pair of sandals and you’ll be rocking a summer 2021 trend.





9. Tips on how to pick the best beach bag for the summer

Your summer look is just not complete without a beach bag. Which is why we're sharing with you Tips on How to Pick the Best Beach Bags and Where to Shop Them.