6 Comfortable Dresses for Traveling During the Summer

Summer is all about road trips, going to beach destinations and exploring new areas around you. If there is one fashion tip I can share with you for traveling in the summer 2021, it’s to go for a dress. They’re comfortable, they’ll make you look effortlessly chic and most importantly it will keep you a little cool in the hot weather.

If you think about it, there is nothing easier, then deciding to wear a dress, you just put it on, add a pair of comfortable sneakers or slippers and voila your dressed and good to go. Also if you’re heading to an airport, passing through security is so much simpler with a dress, trust us on this. So, we thought we’d share with you 6 comfortable dresses, and where to find them.

1.Frillu’s Linen Gypsy Dress

Frillu is known for always having the best summer and winter pieces your wardrobe needs. And, this summer is no exception, especially once we saw their Linen Gypsy dress. Not only is linen trending big time this summer, this dress comes in four different colors, which means you are bound to find one that’s your style. The buttons make it super easy to put on and take off, and the linen fabric will actually keep you cool in the summer heat.





Image Credits: Frillu

2.Oysho’s Linen Wrap Dress

Leave it to Oysho to always have the best summer wear, and their linen wrap dress is no exception. The dress is an off white color with a v-neckline and a wrap detail across the front. The wrap effect is especially why it was added on to our list of easy summer dresses to travel in.





Image Credits: Oysho.com

3. Margeni’s Flowy Navy Linen Dress

This flow linen ruffle dress is from Margeni’s Resort 2021 collection. It’s a loose fitting dress with a low v-neckline and spaghetti straps, making it an ultimate summer dress for travelling in the heat. This is the kind of dress that you can also wear in the evening, just switch out your sneakers for heels, add some accessories and you are good to go.





Image Credits: Margeni.official

4.Zara’s Printed Tunic Dress

We had to add a printed dress to the list and Zara’s printed tunic dress is the perfect fit. A long flowy v-neck dress with a lace trim and beautiful summer print.





Image Credits: Zara.com

5.Mango’s Midi Shirt Dress

Shirt dresses are taking over like crazy this season, which is why we added one to our list of summery dresses to travel in. Mango’s midi shirt dress in olive green with pleated details. This is the type of dress that works with all body types, especially that it comes with a belt detail to accentuate your wait, or you can choose not to type it.





Image Credits: Mango.com

6.H&M’s Ribbed Dress

Every fashion influencer has been rocking the ribbed dress trend. The ribbed dress will work great for tall women with a rectangle body shape. You can wear it loosely or add a belt to it to accentuate your curves.





Image Credits: H&M

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @alexandrapereira