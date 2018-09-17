These 5-Minute Tips Will Make Your Nails Naturally Polished

Tired of how unhealthy your nails are? Do you feel like all your trials to keep them healthy are either time consuming or just not as effective as you want? Wonder no more and keep your bare nails healthy, shining and absolutely needing no artificial polish! Follow these steps, make them your five minute routine, and thank me later!

1. Nail Prep:

Soak your nails in warm water for about 2-3 minutes to soften the cuticles.





2. Dead Skin Softening:

Apply some cuticle remover, and also let it soak for 2 minutes. This will soften the dead skin so that it will be easy to remove.





3. Cuticle Pushing:

Use the cuticle pusher to gently push back your cuticles while going in slight circular motion. This motion will help pull off the dead skin. If you don't have cuticle oil, replace it with cooking oil. You can use olive oil, grape seed oil or coconut oil instead.





4. Hangnail removal:

Use nail nippers to carefully remove any hang nails.





5. Nail Moisturizing:

Use cuticle oil to restore moisture, keep your cuticles from drying out and help your nails grow healthy.





6. Nail Massage:

With slight pressure, massage your nails to give them a shiny finish, get your blood flowing and promote nail growth.





7. Hand cream to complete the look:

Finally apply hand cream because your shiny nails will always need healthy moisturized hands. You can also exfoliate your hands from time to time.





Image Credits: YouTube @cutepolish