What Is Actually the Right Way to Cut Your Cuticles?

There's been a long standing debate on cuticle care and whether or not they should be trimmed and cut. The truth is, I personally think there's no right or wrong way, you can only try as much as possible to be moderate in the way you take care of your nails, whichever it may be.

However, after some research I found that yes, you should avoid cutting them as much as possible. You should just try to trim them whenever there's a lot of excess, dead, cuticle skin, hangnails or lifted skin. When this happens it is best you follow the correct professional way of cutting them to ensure they grow healthily with great looking nails and cuticle skin.

I don't want to bore you with what you already know, which is that you should use a cuticle gel or oil before you start the process. So, let's get straight to the point. After they've softened, push back the cuticles gently with a cuticle pusher. This will also help reveal to you the dead skin and what you can and can't remove.

Examine the skin and take a closer look on what should be removed, it should be closer to the nails and as far as possible from your finger's skin. Now here's the secret you've all been waiting for... How to use the cuticle nippers?

You should try to cut the cuticles in one go, as much as you can. This will ensure that they will not grow out ragged and uneven. As you trim, make sure you're not dragging the skin down or pulling too hard, it should feel like you're using scissors.

I found the tutorial below the easiest to follow. Take a look at it to see the correct way to trim your cuticles and take care ladies!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails